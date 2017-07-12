Tigers outfielder Justin Upton catches a ball hit by the Dodgers’ Corey Seager for an out in the 10th inning of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Miami. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Justin Upton earned his spot on the American League All-Star team with his bat, having led the Tigers in a handful of offensive categories.

But, it was his play in the field that shined in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Miami.

Upton, the Tigers’ regular left fielder who was playing in right for the AL, hauled in Corey Seager’s line drive with a sliding catch leading off the 10th inning to help preserve a 2-1 victory.

Upton didn’t appear to get a great jump on Seager’s liner on a 3-1 pitch from Indians reliever Andrew Miller, but Upton lunged to his left to make the catch, hanging on while he slid to the ground. Miller, a former Tigers draft pick, raised his glove to Upton in acknowledgment of the grab.

Upton went 1-for-2 in the game, striking out against the Rockies’ Greg Holland in the eighth and singling off the Cubs’ Wade Davis in the 10th before being erased on a double play.

He entered the game in the fifth inning, replacing Monday’s Home Run Derby winner, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, in right field.

Upton finished the midway point leading the Tigers in home runs (15), RBIs (54), runs (51) and doubles (21).