Chris McCosky's midseason Tigers grades
Go through the gallery to view Chris McCosky's grades
Go through the gallery to view Chris McCosky's grades for the first half of the 2017 season.  Illustration by Larry O'Connor
HITTERS (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage)  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Robin Buckson
CATCHERS: Alex Avila (.299/.423/.535): His value typically
CATCHERS: Alex Avila (.299/.423/.535): His value typically is measured in intangibles not statistics -- leadership, clubhouse wisdom and stability, his influence on the pitching staff. This year, his impact can absolutely be measured in numbers. His offensive production has provided a welcomed and unsuspected boost. The high on-base percentage always has been part of his package. The 11 home runs, though, have been a bonus. He played his way out of a back-up role into playing getting the majority of starts against right-handed pitching. And, he also may have played himself into being a trade chip later this month. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
John Hicks (.299/.319/.522): What a boost he provided,
John Hicks (.299/.319/.522): What a boost he provided, filling in at first base, designated hitter and catcher. He produced three home runs and 12 RBIs in just 22 games. Expect him to play a bigger role in the second half, especially if the Tigers trade away some players. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
James McCann (.201/.282/.416): It's been a frustrating
James McCann (.201/.282/.416): It's been a frustrating and disappointing season and a half for McCann -- much of it out of his control. A lingering high-ankle injury capsized his development last year and a nasty gash in his palm, plus the emergence of Avila, have stunted him again. He hasn't been able to find any consistency at the plate, though his nine home runs in limited at-bats should not be overlooked. There is a .260, 20-home run hitter inside him working desperately to break out. Grade: C-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
INFIELDERS: Miguel Cabrera (.264/.357/.440): Clearly,
INFIELDERS: Miguel Cabrera (.264/.357/.440): Clearly, matched against the Hall-of-Fame standard he has set for himself, it's been a sub-par first half. Look no further than the power numbers -- 11 home runs and the .440 slugging percentage. The mitigating factors, as always, are age and injury. He's played through bouts of back and hip pain since the WBC in March. The back pain most likely is chronic. He hasn't been able to get the same torque and leverage on his swing. That said, he still has the highest line drive rate in baseball. And fresh on the mind is his 20-homer, 55-RBI second half last year. He's not done being a great hitter. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos (.248/.313/.433): His buzzard's luck
Nick Castellanos (.248/.313/.433): His buzzard's luck first half has epitomized the frustration of the entire team. His hard-hit rate has been among the leaders all season, but his screaming liners and long, lofty fly balls landed in gloves so often it became almost sadistic. He's gotten some to fall recently and his average and power numbers (10 homers, 46 RBIs) have increased. But the team-high 90 strikeouts are a concern and he regressed defensively, particularly the first two months. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jose Iglesias (.247/.280/.347): The average and on-base
Jose Iglesias (.247/.280/.347): The average and on-base percentage aren't acceptable, for him or the club. He has proven himself to be a tougher out than that. He hit .288 in June and looked like he was back on track, then went 3 for 22 thus far in July, before breaking out with three hits Sunday. But his primary value is defense, and he's been outstanding. He's virtually eliminated the lackadaisical mistakes he'd tend to make on routine plays and he continues to make dazzling plays almost on a nightly basis. His range and flair on pop-ups hit over his head are second to none. Grade: C-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ian Kinsler (.240/.323/.387): He got infected with
Ian Kinsler (.240/.323/.387): He got infected with the pop-up virus sometime in late April and has fought since to level out his swing. After clubbing 28 home runs last season, he's managed nine thus far. He's presently on pace to produce 40 fewer hits and score 27 fewer runs than a year ago. To be fair, his season was set back by a lingering hamstring injury, but of the many under-producing veterans, the Tigers may miss his spark at the top of the order the most. Grade: C-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dixon Machado (.324/.351/.408): As manager Brad Ausmus
Dixon Machado (.324/.351/.408): As manager Brad Ausmus has said, he might be the best player in the game who never gets to play. His time is coming, though. He rarely gets outside of himself at the plate. He battles and most often makes solid contact. His defense, be it at shortstop, second base or third, is steady, bordering on exceptional. His trust level within the organization is such that both Iglesias and Kinsler are in play in terms of trade talks. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Andrew Romine (.226/.294/.345): A career utility infielder,
Andrew Romine (.226/.294/.345): A career utility infielder, Romine emerged as the team's second best defensive center fielder. His versatility is a much-unsung blessing for the Tigers. And, with a retooled swing, he had some productive offensive stretches. He was playing every day for 13 straight games in April and he hit .255 with a .300 on-base and .404 slugging. The average sank with the gradual infrequency of his at-bats -- but he's more than done his job thus far. Grade: C-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
OUTFIELDERS: Tyler Collins (.200/.288/.338): The Tigers
OUTFIELDERS: Tyler Collins (.200/.288/.338): The Tigers gave him 40 games to secure at least a share of the center-field spot, but he got into a brutal rut. He struck out 31 times in his last 76 plate appearances before being designated for assignment and ultimately returning to Toledo. Grade: D  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mikie Mahtook (.265/.286/.412): All he ever wanted
Mikie Mahtook (.265/.286/.412): All he ever wanted was a chance to prove the label wrong. Etched on his scouting report was the phrase, “platoon player,” best if played solely against left-handed pitching. For the first couple of months, he played sparingly, only against lefties. But, after collecting a few clutch hits off right-handers, he gradually won the trust of the coaching staff and took over the everyday duties in center field. He brings a football player's competitiveness and energy to the team, which has been sorely lacking. Grade: C-plus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.D. Martinez (.299/.381/.610): A foot injury cost
J.D. Martinez (.299/.381/.610): A foot injury cost him the first six-plus weeks of the season, but he hit the ground running. He hitting eight home runs in his first 15 starts. He is still on a good pace, with 14 home runs, though his RBI number is low (32). The overwhelming belief is his days in a Tigers uniform are nearing the end. He is likely to be part of a team's (Dodgers?) playoff run in the second half of the season. He's been a beloved player here, and few are likely to feel good about whatever prospects the Tigers get in return for him. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Alex Presley (.286/.355/.393): He was getting regular
Alex Presley (.286/.355/.393): He was getting regular playing time, and producing, until he concussed himself running into the wall in Seattle. In two starts since his return, he's delivered four hits, two walks and four RBIs. He isn't going to hit for a lot of power, but he provides a quality, competitive at-bat nearly every time in the box. He's a reliable veteran player and a good fit for the fourth outfielder role. Grade: B-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Justin Upton (.265/.350/.491): All he's done in the
Justin Upton (.265/.350/.491): All he's done in the first half is lead the team in doubles (21), home runs (15) and RBIs (54). He's also hitting .378 with a .477 on-base, .649 slugging and 1,126 OPS with runners in scoring position -- second best in baseball. And, not to be swept under the rug, he leads the Tigers with six stolen bases and 51 runs. He's been the team's best player in all facets of the game. He was selected as an All-Star replacement player, but he deserved to be first-ballot. Grade: B-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
DESIGNATED HITTER: Victor Martinez (.253/.322/.366):
DESIGNATED HITTER: Victor Martinez (.253/.322/.366): Father Time in knocking on Martinez's door, and he knows it. He desperately wants to honor his contract with the Tigers and play through the 2018 season. He hit .318 with a .936 OPS, four home runs and 16 RBIs in May, but the production fell off dramatically since. The irregular heartbeat was a major scare and served to remind Martinez of his mortality. He notched his 2,000th career hit last weekend and his place as one of the best switch-hitters ever to play the game is secure. The Tigers only hope there is one last hurrah left in him. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
STARTERS (W-L, ERA, WHIP)  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Robin Buckson
Matthew Boyd (2-5, 5.69, 1.77): He was so good in spring
Matthew Boyd (2-5, 5.69, 1.77): He was so good in spring training, and five of his first seven outings were quality starts. Then his command got spotty and his slider flattened out and with Anibal Sanchez showing signs of regaining his form, the Tigers couldn't wait for him to figure it out. To his credit, he straightened things out quickly in Toledo, and could be a big part of the rotation in the second half. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michael Fulmer (9-6, 3.19, 1.12): Earning his first
Michael Fulmer (9-6, 3.19, 1.12): Earning his first All-Star selection, he crafted 15 quality starts out of 17 – tied with Chris Sale for most in the American League and second only to Clayton Kershaw (16) in baseball. Since his debut last year, only Corey Kluber (2.80) and a lower ERA (3.12). They say a measure of a great pitcher is his ability to succeed without his best stuff. His last start against the Indians was a prime example. He didn't have his usual precise command, especially of his best pitch (two-seam fastball), and he still allowed only two earned runs in six-plus innings. When he's on, the two-seamer is 95 to 97 mph of pure evil. He has the ability to make it sink or run, depending on the hitter. He's become the co-ace of the staff. Grade: B-plus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Norris (4-7, 5.29, 1.67): There are similarities
Daniel Norris (4-7, 5.29, 1.67): There are similarities between the struggles Norris is going through now and the struggles Max Scherzer went through in his first season in Detroit. It's a matter of finding a method within his mechanics to lock in his arm slot, which will allow him to repeat his delivery consistently. Both are confident, passionate (sometimes overly so) and headstrong competitors. Both need to learn to get out of their own way. Scherzer obviously figured it out. Norris will, too. Grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 5.89, 1.421): One of the best
Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 5.89, 1.421): One of the best stories of the season, thus far. He pitched extremely well in spring training, but didn't win the No. 5 starter spot. He struggled mightily working out of the bullpen, so he volunteered to go down to Toledo and build his arm back up to be a starting pitcher. In four starts since rejoining the club, he's allowed eight earned runs in 23.1 innings, with a 22-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opponents are hitting .195 with a .317 slugging and .570 OPS in those starts. A proud competitor and a true pro, his turnaround has been a ray of light in an otherwise dismal three-plus months. Grade: C-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Justin Verlander (5-6, 4.73, 1.519): You'd expect he
Justin Verlander (5-6, 4.73, 1.519): You'd expect he would've picked up this season where he ended off in 2016 – straight dominant. Didn't happen that way. It was an 18-start battle for him, which, judging from his last start in Cleveland, he might have finally won. His issue was command. He's tied for the American League lead with 51 walks. And his strikeouts were down (8.4 per nine). But, his velocity is up a tick from last year, his slider and curve, though inconsistent, are still elite pitches and, in the last start, he regained a feel for his change-up. So, second half could be fun, if he’s still a Tiger. Grade: C-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann (5-7, 5.87, 1.516): There was a stretch
Jordan Zimmermann (5-7, 5.87, 1.516): There was a stretch of four starts in June where it looked like he'd found a groove. His fastball was firm (92-94 mph) and, after he went back to his old grip, his slider started biting like it was before the injuries last year. Four straight quality starts. Then, just as quickly, he fell off again. The slider started to get temperamental on him and he lost the precision with his fastball command. He's allowed 14 runs in his last three starts, two against the Indians. The Tigers are back to square one, wondering again if he'll ever be the pitcher they thought he’d be when they signed him. Grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
RELIEVERS (W-L, ERA, WHIP)  Illustration by Larry O'Connor/Photos by Robin Buckson
Chad Bell (0-0, 4.32, 1.360): The Indians have ruined
Chad Bell (0-0, 4.32, 1.360): The Indians have ruined a lot of stat lines for Tigers pitchers. In 19.1 innings against teams other than Cleveland, Bell has allowed five runs and a .219 opponents average. In 5.2 innings against the Tribe, he's been tagged for seven runs and a .273 average. The jury is still out on whether this left-hander's future is as a starter or reliever, though. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Shane Greene (2-2, 3.12, 1.21): Command and confidence
Shane Greene (2-2, 3.12, 1.21): Command and confidence equal dominance for him. When he's able to put his 95-97-mph sinking fastball where he wants it, it sets up his wipeout slider and he's virtually unhittable. Opponents are hitting just .188 against him. When his command is off, he looks like a gunfighter with no bullets. His walks and strikeouts tell the tale – 43 strikeouts (good) and 22 walks (bad) in 40.1 innings. Still, he's allowed just four of 34 inherited runners to score, best percentage (11.7) in the American League. Grade: C-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Francisco Rodriguez (2-5, 7.82, 1.66): Five losses,
Francisco Rodriguez (2-5, 7.82, 1.66): Five losses, six blown saves out of 13 opportunities, the end came quickly for the fourth all-time saves leader in baseball history and a guy who saved 44 games in 2016. If the Tigers -- Al Avila and Brad Ausmus -- could do it over, they might have pulled the plug on him a little quicker. Water under the bridge. Grade: D  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bruce Rondon (1-1, 11.57, 2.14): Always and possibly
Bruce Rondon (1-1, 11.57, 2.14): Always and possibly forever an enigma. Everything you need to know about his career to this point was summed up in the eighth inning Saturday in Cleveland. In a 1-0 game, he struck out Jose Ramirez on a nasty, 3-2 slider. That after he rang up 100 mph on the radar gun. And then the implosion -- walk, double, triple, three runs. It's utterly mystifying, but at this point, the Tigers have no choice but to ride it out and see if the light stays on. Grade: D  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Warwick Saupold (1-1, 1.99, 0.98): What a revelation
Warwick Saupold (1-1, 1.99, 0.98): What a revelation he's been. He spent the off-season building his body and strength. Then, a strong performance for Australia in the WBC built his confidence. And once he got his call to Detroit, he's seized every opportunity. He throws strikes, specifically quality strikes down in the zone, and he induces a lot of ground balls and weak contact. The temptation would be to move him to the back end of the bullpen, or even into the rotation -- but for now, the plan is to leave him where he’s been successful, long relief. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Stumpf (0-0, 4.35, 1.74): His stuff plays, there's
Daniel Stumpf (0-0, 4.35, 1.74): His stuff plays, there's little debate about that. The lefty has a firm, heavy fastball in the low-to-mid-90s and a good arsenal of breaking and off-speed pitches to work both sides of the plate. He should be devastating against left-handed hitters, and he is -- when he throws strikes. He's walked five in 10.1 innings, and he pitches in hitter's counts too often. Maybe it's a chicken-and-egg thing -- he needs more work to be more consistent, but he won't get the work unless he proves he can be consistent. Grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Alex Wilson (1-4, 4.04, 1.35): Things went off the
Alex Wilson (1-4, 4.04, 1.35): Things went off the rails for him in June and he's still trying to get himself back together. His mechanics got out of whack to the point where pitches that normally break off the plate stayed over the plate and vice-versa. Not a recipe for success. Given his track record, work ethic and mental toughness, it’s a safe bet he will figure it out and be his usual reliable self in the second half. Grade: D  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Justin Wilson (3-3, 2.36, 0.93): He's taken to the
Justin Wilson (3-3, 2.36, 0.93): He's taken to the closer's role like he was born for it. Ten saves in 11 tries, and he does it with overpowering, upper-90s heat, which allows him to miss bats and have more margin for error. Opponents are hitting .157 against him and he has 49 strikeouts in 34.1. innings. He's added a true slider to his mix of secondary pitches, to go along with his cutter and curveball. There is a reason why he might be one of the Tigers most sought-after trade chips. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
INCOMPLETE: Outfielders Jim Adduci, JaCoby Jones; relievers
INCOMPLETE: Outfielders Jim Adduci, JaCoby Jones; relievers Williams Cuevas, Blaine Hardy, Joe Jimenez, Arcenio Leon, and Kyle Ryan (pictured); and starter Buck Farmer.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
MANAGER: Brad Ausmus: He's got big shoulders and thick
MANAGER: Brad Ausmus: He's got big shoulders and thick skin. If the fan base wants to pin the first-half struggles on him, he'll wear it to protect his players. But baseball insiders know the team's struggles are mostly due to players performing under their proven levels. A baseball manager's greatest on-field impact comes during spring training. Once the season starts, his impact on games is minimal. That's simply the truth and any manager in the game will tell you that. Is Joe Madden suddenly a bad manager because the Cubs are two games under .500? The Tigers aren't losing games because Ausmus is managing poorly. They didn’t lose games specifically because he kept Victor Martinez in the four-hole too long, nor have they won games because he was moved out of it. What Ausmus does control is the environment, the clubhouse, and to some degree the battle level of his players. In the four years he's been at the helm, he's kept things even-keel, calm and positive even through the roughest times. The team is well prepared, with a combination of analytics, video and old-school scouting reports, for each series. And by and large, the players continue to work hard off the field and play hard on it. That's the measure of a manager. Grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit – You don’t want to hear it, but the truth is the Detroit Tigers may not be gutting their roster at the trade deadline.

    It’s not that general manager Al Avila isn’t listening to any and all offers. It’s not that he doesn’t want to trim some big contracts, move some older players and restock the farm system. But it takes two to tango.

    The Cubs’ trade for left-handed starter Jose Quintana Thursday was a prime example of what Avila is up against on the trade market. Would the Tigers have taken the same package of prospects back for Justin Verlander? Most assuredly. But from the sound of it, they weren’t offered that same package for Verlander.

    Why? Because Verlander is six years older with a vastly more expensive contract. Quintana is under team control through 2020, with the last two years of that deal being a club option for $10.5 million. Verlander is owed $28 million per over the next three years. And that's without even getting to his ability to veto any trade.

    So it’s one thing to talk about making trades, it’s quite another to actually pull them off. Unless you want to simply turn it into a salary dump, which Avila and owner Christopher Ilitch have steadfastly refused to do to this point.

    “Really, going back to Mr. I (late owner Mike Ilitch) and Chris (Ilitch) now, they’ve always wanted a good baseball team for the city of Detroit,” manager Brad Ausmus said in Cleveland before the All-Star break. “So I don’t think they would be in a rush to do anything rash – that’s also part of it.

    “They take a lot of pride in the Detroit Tigers being a beacon of light for the city of Detroit.”

    Put the over-under on how many Tigers will be dealt at two: Closer Justin Wilson, under team control through 2018, and right-fielder J.D. Martinez, a free agent after the season. Catcher Alex Avila, also a free agent after the season, has gotten some nibbles, as well, so bet the over if you want.

    But at this point – with a little more than two weeks before the trade deadline and with the situation extremely fluid – there is no real market for Jose Iglesias, Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera or Justin Upton.

    The Cubs reportedly inquired about Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer, as well as Verlander. But there would’ve had to be a seismic shift in club philosophy to trade Fulmer or Norris.

    The Dodgers, Yankees and Astros need starting pitching help, so Verlander could still be in play.

    “People can talk about all the names of players who can be traded, but the truth is, the majority of guys will probably still be here when it’s all said and done,” Ausmus said. “I’ve said it before, it’s hard to make trades.

    “First you have to find somebody who has a need that matches up with someone you are willing to trade. And they have to have the pieces and the finances if it involves a big contract. It just isn’t that easy.”

    Trade deadline aside, then, what’s there to look forward to in the second half?

    How about some better baseball.

    “My hope is that there are no trades made,” Ausmus said. “Because what I said before, I truly believe guys are going to get back to playing at their normal levels. And we can come into the second half and have a resurgence. That to me would be the perfect story.”

    It’s not out of the realm, but it’s a steep climb. They are eight games out in the Central Division and 6.5 out of a wild-card spot – though there are nine teams between them and the last spot.

    “I do think we can turn it around,” Verlander said before the break. “But it’s not looking great. … I’m not saying it’s not possible. As long as everybody in this clubhouse is still wearing the Old English D, all you can think about is winning games for this organization and trying to turn this thing around.”

    If there is going to be a correction back to the mean, if players are going to honor their track records, then Cabrera, Kinsler, Verlander and Victor Martinez are due to heat up. You can argue that a correction has already begun for Nick Castellanos.

    Nobody hit the ball harder with less results than he did for two-plus months. But in the last 22 games, he hit .307 with .349 on-base and .570 slugging percentages. He’s produced four doubles, three triples and two homers, with 13 RBIs in that span.

    The Tigers go into the second half believing they have three reliable starters – Verlander, Fulmer and the surprising Anibal Sanchez. Jordan Zimmermann, after four straight quality starts, regressed in his final three starts, to the point where he enters the second half as he did the first – a mystery.

    Daniel Norris is expected to come off the disabled list no later than Tuesday. The Tigers have not decided what the next step will be – put him back in the rotation, or send him to Toledo to work on finding a consistent release point in his delivery.

    Matthew Boyd, who has pitched well since his demotion to Toledo, would be on turn to start on Tuesday, if needed.

    If J.D. Martinez is dealt, the Tigers could bring JaCoby Jones back up from Toledo to play center field along with Alex Presley. Mickie Mahtook could slide over to right field. They could also choose to bring Jim Adduci back up from Toledo to play right field.

    If Avila is traded, John Hicks, almost assuredly, would be recalled to back up James McCann. He would also be able to fill-in at first base or designated hitter.

    There will be a much tougher decision to be made if Justin Wilson is dealt. There is no closer-in-waiting at the present time. Perhaps Shane Greene would get an audition. Perhaps Ausmus would close by committee – though he’s never been a fan of that particular arrangement. Trying to mix and match through the seventh and eighth innings has been arduous enough.

    Bruce Rondon and Joe Jimenez, now at Toledo, could also be considered.

    Another right-handed bullpen piece to keep an eye on is Jeff Ferrell. He’s healthy again after nearly two years, and he’s been dominating Triple-A hitters (0.875 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 32.2 innings).

    “I am confident it can turn,” Verlander said. “I under-performed in the first half. That’s one thing in the starting rotation that’s going to turn. And as for our lineup, I think we still have a great lineup. I’m not the analytics department, but I do know we’ve hit the ball hard a lot that resulted in outs. That doesn’t usually happen as consistently as it has.

    “The baseball gods sometimes have a funny way of doing things. Sometimes everything clicks and everything falls in for a couple of weeks and you get on a roll.”

    Cabrera probably said it best: “You got to keep believing. Anything can happen.”

    On deck: Blue Jays

    Series: Three-game series at Comerica Park.

    First pitch: Friday – 7:10 p.m.; Saturday – 6:10 p.m.; Sunday -- 1:10 p.m.

    TV/radio: All three games on FSD and 97.1-FM.

    Probables: Friday – RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 4.85) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (5-6, 4.73); Saturday – TBA vs. RHP Michael Fulmer (9-6, 3.19); Sunday – TBA vs. Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 5.89).

    Scouting report

    Sanchez, Blue Jays: A blister on the middle finger of his pitching had limited him to six starts, and only one regrettable one after May 19. He returned on July 7 and only got five outs against the Astros, who put up eight runs (five earned) and seven hits against him.

    Verlander, Tigers: Verlander, at last, seemed to find his mechanics in his last start before the break – allowing a run and six hits over 6.2 innings against his nemesis, the Indians. We could be looking at a repeat of his second-half dominance last year if he can carry over the alterations he made.

