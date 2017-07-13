Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit – You don’t want to hear it, but the truth is the Detroit Tigers may not be gutting their roster at the trade deadline.

It’s not that general manager Al Avila isn’t listening to any and all offers. It’s not that he doesn’t want to trim some big contracts, move some older players and restock the farm system. But it takes two to tango.

The Cubs’ trade for left-handed starter Jose Quintana Thursday was a prime example of what Avila is up against on the trade market. Would the Tigers have taken the same package of prospects back for Justin Verlander? Most assuredly. But from the sound of it, they weren’t offered that same package for Verlander.

Why? Because Verlander is six years older with a vastly more expensive contract. Quintana is under team control through 2020, with the last two years of that deal being a club option for $10.5 million. Verlander is owed $28 million per over the next three years. And that's without even getting to his ability to veto any trade.

So it’s one thing to talk about making trades, it’s quite another to actually pull them off. Unless you want to simply turn it into a salary dump, which Avila and owner Christopher Ilitch have steadfastly refused to do to this point.

“Really, going back to Mr. I (late owner Mike Ilitch) and Chris (Ilitch) now, they’ve always wanted a good baseball team for the city of Detroit,” manager Brad Ausmus said in Cleveland before the All-Star break. “So I don’t think they would be in a rush to do anything rash – that’s also part of it.

“They take a lot of pride in the Detroit Tigers being a beacon of light for the city of Detroit.”

Put the over-under on how many Tigers will be dealt at two: Closer Justin Wilson, under team control through 2018, and right-fielder J.D. Martinez, a free agent after the season. Catcher Alex Avila, also a free agent after the season, has gotten some nibbles, as well, so bet the over if you want.

But at this point – with a little more than two weeks before the trade deadline and with the situation extremely fluid – there is no real market for Jose Iglesias, Ian Kinsler, Miguel Cabrera or Justin Upton.

The Cubs reportedly inquired about Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer, as well as Verlander. But there would’ve had to be a seismic shift in club philosophy to trade Fulmer or Norris.

The Dodgers, Yankees and Astros need starting pitching help, so Verlander could still be in play.

“People can talk about all the names of players who can be traded, but the truth is, the majority of guys will probably still be here when it’s all said and done,” Ausmus said. “I’ve said it before, it’s hard to make trades.

“First you have to find somebody who has a need that matches up with someone you are willing to trade. And they have to have the pieces and the finances if it involves a big contract. It just isn’t that easy.”

Trade deadline aside, then, what’s there to look forward to in the second half?

How about some better baseball.

“My hope is that there are no trades made,” Ausmus said. “Because what I said before, I truly believe guys are going to get back to playing at their normal levels. And we can come into the second half and have a resurgence. That to me would be the perfect story.”

It’s not out of the realm, but it’s a steep climb. They are eight games out in the Central Division and 6.5 out of a wild-card spot – though there are nine teams between them and the last spot.

“I do think we can turn it around,” Verlander said before the break. “But it’s not looking great. … I’m not saying it’s not possible. As long as everybody in this clubhouse is still wearing the Old English D, all you can think about is winning games for this organization and trying to turn this thing around.”

If there is going to be a correction back to the mean, if players are going to honor their track records, then Cabrera, Kinsler, Verlander and Victor Martinez are due to heat up. You can argue that a correction has already begun for Nick Castellanos.

Nobody hit the ball harder with less results than he did for two-plus months. But in the last 22 games, he hit .307 with .349 on-base and .570 slugging percentages. He’s produced four doubles, three triples and two homers, with 13 RBIs in that span.

The Tigers go into the second half believing they have three reliable starters – Verlander, Fulmer and the surprising Anibal Sanchez. Jordan Zimmermann, after four straight quality starts, regressed in his final three starts, to the point where he enters the second half as he did the first – a mystery.

Daniel Norris is expected to come off the disabled list no later than Tuesday. The Tigers have not decided what the next step will be – put him back in the rotation, or send him to Toledo to work on finding a consistent release point in his delivery.

Matthew Boyd, who has pitched well since his demotion to Toledo, would be on turn to start on Tuesday, if needed.

If J.D. Martinez is dealt, the Tigers could bring JaCoby Jones back up from Toledo to play center field along with Alex Presley. Mickie Mahtook could slide over to right field. They could also choose to bring Jim Adduci back up from Toledo to play right field.

If Avila is traded, John Hicks, almost assuredly, would be recalled to back up James McCann. He would also be able to fill-in at first base or designated hitter.

There will be a much tougher decision to be made if Justin Wilson is dealt. There is no closer-in-waiting at the present time. Perhaps Shane Greene would get an audition. Perhaps Ausmus would close by committee – though he’s never been a fan of that particular arrangement. Trying to mix and match through the seventh and eighth innings has been arduous enough.

Bruce Rondon and Joe Jimenez, now at Toledo, could also be considered.

Another right-handed bullpen piece to keep an eye on is Jeff Ferrell. He’s healthy again after nearly two years, and he’s been dominating Triple-A hitters (0.875 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 32.2 innings).

“I am confident it can turn,” Verlander said. “I under-performed in the first half. That’s one thing in the starting rotation that’s going to turn. And as for our lineup, I think we still have a great lineup. I’m not the analytics department, but I do know we’ve hit the ball hard a lot that resulted in outs. That doesn’t usually happen as consistently as it has.

“The baseball gods sometimes have a funny way of doing things. Sometimes everything clicks and everything falls in for a couple of weeks and you get on a roll.”

Cabrera probably said it best: “You got to keep believing. Anything can happen.”

