Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera misplays the ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak during the first inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Bottom 5th: Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1

Jose Iglesias got things started with an infield single. Alex Presley followed with a single through the right side of the infield that put runners on the corners. Alex Avila hit a line drive right at the third baseman Josh Donaldson, who tried to double up Presley at first base, but ended up throwing the ball away, allowing Iglesias to score and cut the Toronto lead to 2-1.

The goof also allowed Presley to move up to second with one out, and Justin Upton was able to work a walk to set the table for Miguel Cabrera. But the big guy failed to deliver, grounding into an inning-ending double play.

Top 5th: Blue Jays 2, Tigers 0

Steve Pearce broke open a scoreless game with a monstrous solo home run to left field to put Toronto up 1-0 on the Tigers in the fifth inning. The dinger was the seventh of the season for Pearce.

Kevin Pillar followed with what appeared to be a routine fly out to right field, but J.D. Martinez dropped the ball, allowing Pillar to end up at second base. Darwin Barney grounded out to shortstop, moving Pillar up to third. Barney scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jose Bautista, giving the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

Justin Verlander's pitch count it at 95, meaning he's not long for this game, though he'll more than likely be trotted back out for the sixth.

Bottom 4th: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Victor Martinez struck out looking, Nick Castellanos flew out to center field, and Andrew Romine struck out swinging as the Tigers went down in order for the first time tonight against Aaron Sanchez.

Top 4th: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Josh Donaldson struck out swinging, and Justin Smoak did the same before Justin Verlander missed with a 3-2 breaking ball to Kendrys Morales. Verlander bounced back to get Troy Tulowitzki to ground out to second to in the inning.

Verlander's pitch count is high at 77, as he continues to try to strike guys out instead of pitching to contact. His stuff is good tonight, but he's throwing a lot of pitches, and his propensity to not pitch to contact more often is a big reason why he's issued a lot of walks this year.

Bottom 3rd: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Alex Presley drew a leadoff walk from Aaron Sachez, and after Alex Avila struck out looking, Justin Upton delivered his second hit of the day with a single to left field that put two men on base for Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera looked to ground into an inning-ending double play, but Upton's slide into second base was able to force a slow throw on the turn that allowed Cabrera to reach. With runners on the corners and two outs, J.D. Martinez struck out swinging to end the frame.

Top 3rd: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Darwin Barney singled to center field with one out, but Justin Verlander got Jose Bautista to foul out, and Russell Martin to ground out to first to end the frame.

Kevin Pillar struck out swinging at a nasty slider from Verlander to leadoff the inning.

Verlander's pitch count is a bit sketchy at 54.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

J.D. Martinez led things off by reaching on an infield single. Victor Martinez flew out to right field in the next at-bat, and Nick Castellanos followed by flying out to center field. Andrew Romine was able to slice a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third, but Jose Iglesias grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

Top 2nd: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Kendrys Morales grounded out to first, Troy Tulowitzki grounded out to third, and Steve Pearce grounded out to second as Justin Verlander had a neat and tidy second frame.

Verlander's thrown 33 pitches thus far.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Justin Upton singled down the right field line with two outs, but Miguel Cabrera flew out to center field to end the inning against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez.

Alex Presley grounded out to third, and Alex Avila grounded out to first to leadoff the frame.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Blue Jays 0

Russell Martin pulled a one-out single to left field off of Justin Verlander, but the former ace bounced back to get Josh Donaldson to fly out to center field, and Justin Smoak to ground out into the shift on a great diving play in shallow right field by Andrew Romine.

Verlander picked up a strikeout of Jose Bautista to start the game.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

First pitch: 7:10, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD, 97.1

Pitchers: Tigers, RHP Justin Verlander (5-6, 4.73); Blue Jays, RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 4.85)

Records: The Tigers are 39-48, in fourth place in the AL Central and 8 games back of the first-place Indians. The Blue Jays are 41-47, in fifth in the AL East and 8.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Alex Presley, CF

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Andrew Romine, 2B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Justin Verlander, SP

Blue Jays

1. Jose Bautista, RF

2. Russell Martin, C

3. Josh Donaldson, 3B

4. Justin Smoak, 1B

5. Kendrys Morales, DH

6. Troy Tulowitzki, SS

7. Steve Pearce, LF

8. Kevin Pillar, CF

9. Darwin Barney, 2B

Aaron Sanchez, SP

MORE COVERAGE

Tigers focus on playing better, not trades, as season resumes​

Metallica show, heavy rains, damage Comerica outfield