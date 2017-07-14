A swath of turf is replaced extending from left to right field is replaced at Comerica Park. (Photo: Chris McCosky, Detroit News)

Detroit — At 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Tigers’ brain trust was huddled around a large swatch of damaged turf in the outfield at Comerica Park.

General manager Al Avila, his top lieutenants David Chadd and John Westhoff, manager Brad Ausmus and trainer Kevin Rand — as well as a group of Blue Jays personnel — were inspecting the damage left by the combination of a Metallica concert on Wednesday and subsequent heavy rains.

“It looks bad, but it’s perfectly fine,” Avila said.

There was a diagonal strip of sod, extending from in front of the home bullpen in left field to the right-field wall, that had been torn out and replaced. Grounds crew members worked feverishly lay it in and dry it.

By 2:30 p.m., after balls were rolled across and it was tested for firmness, the surface was deemed playable. Both teams had to cancel their post-All Star break workouts, which were scheduled for the afternoon.

The Tigers head out for a seven-game road trip after the game Sunday. The plan is for the entire outfield to be re-sodded and the stadium refashioned for an international soccer match Wednesday.



