The Nationals released former Tigers closer Francisco Rodeiguez on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Rodriguez, who was released by the Tigers last month, threw five innings for three minor league teams in the Nationals’ system. He gave up one run, walked three and struck out two.

Rodriguez gave up nine home runs in 25 1/3 innings for the Tigers this season. He was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA. He had seven saves and six blown saves.

It has been a tough week for former Tigers. The Red Sox released Jhonny Peralta on Thursday. He also had been playing in the minors. The Red Sox signed Peralta, 35, after he was released by the Cardinals.