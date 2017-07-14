Tigers' Ian Kinsler missed Friday's opener with the Blue Jays with flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ian Kinsler came back from the All-Star break feeling under the weather.

“He came in sick,” Manager Brad Ausmus said. “Flu-like symptoms. He went to the cage to see if he could work through it. But after talking to Lloyd McClendon (hitting coach) and Ian again, we decided to scratch him.”

Andrew Romine started at second. Center fielder Alex Presley hit in Kinsler’s lead-off spot.



Rotation news

Ausmus said that Jordan Zimmermann will start the first game in Kansas City on Monday. Who will get the ball Tuesday, however, remains to be seen.

Daniel Norris, who is still on the disabled list with a groin strain, threw a light bullpen session before the game Friday. It was the first time he’s picked up a ball since his last start July 5.

There is a chance Norris will be sent to Triple-A Toledo to work through the mechanical inconsistencies that have plagued him through the first half of the season.

If that happens, Matthew Boyd could be called up from Toledo. He started on Thursday for the Mud Hens, so he would be on regular rest on Tuesday.

Ausmus said another option would be to use long relievers Warwick Saupold and Chad Bell and make it a bullpen game Tuesday.



Around the horn

Right-hander Buck Farmer would also have been in consideration for the start Tuesday, but he came out of his last start for the Mud Hens with shoulder soreness.

… Justin Upton didn’t have much time to talk before the game Friday, but clearly, he enjoyed his fourth trip to the All-Star Game — his first representing the American League. “It was a lot of fun,” he said. “The atmosphere was great, hanging out with Michael (Fulmer) was great. I really enjoyed my time. I even got in the game and did a little something.” He singled and made a sensational running catch in the bottom of the 10th inning.

… Over the last six seasons, the Tigers have compiled the fifth-best, post-All Star break winning percentage in the major leagues — 238-192 (.553). Only the Dodgers (.586), Cardinals (.572), Nationals (.561) and Rangers (.560) have posted better records in the second half.



