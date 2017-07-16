Tigers 6 Toronto 5
From left, Detroit's Jose Iglesias and Alex Avila celebrate
From left, Detroit's Jose Iglesias and Alex Avila celebrate with Miguel Cabrera after Cabrera was walked with bases loaded to force home the winning run at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 16, 2017. Detroit defeated Toronto 6-5.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays singles
Josh Donaldson (20) of the Toronto Blue Jays singles against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez walks on the
Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez walks on the mound as Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches his
Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches his RBI-double to left field during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton beats the tag of Toronto
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton beats the tag of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) of the Detroit Tigers
Second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) of the Detroit Tigers throws out Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base to complete a double play during the second inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Anibal Sanchez of the Detroit Tigers pitches against
Anibal Sanchez of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Ezequiel Carrera misplays
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Ezequiel Carrera misplays the double hit by Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada listens
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada listens to manager John Gibbons after being relieved during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler beats the tag by Toronto
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler beats the tag by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Darwin Barney on a steal after a wild pitch during the seventh inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez looks skyward after rounding
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez looks skyward after rounding the bases after a solo home run during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
J.D. Martinez (28) of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated
J.D. Martinez (28) of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by third base coach Dave Clark (25) of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, argues his
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, argues his called third strike with umpire Alan Porter during the 10th inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers bunts to advance
Jose Iglesias (1) of the Detroit Tigers bunts to advance Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers to second base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 11th inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson bobbles the
Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson bobbles the ball on a ground ball off the bat of Tigers' Nick Castellanos in the 11th. The error puts two on base.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat after
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat after being awarded a bases-loaded walk to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero, right, walks
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero, right, walks off the field as Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, congratulates Alex Avila who scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to Miguel Cabrera during the 11th inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers fans celebrate after the win.
Tigers fans celebrate after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Lucas Harrell, foreground,
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Lucas Harrell, foreground, walks off the field as the Detroit Tigers celebrate their win in the 11th inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes a bases-loaded ball four
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes a bases-loaded ball four in the 11th inning to force in the winning run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat back after
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera tosses his bat back after being walked in the 11th inning, forcing home the winning run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit – With apologies to Forrest Gump, starting rotations are part of life’s box of chocolates.

    The Tigers weren’t sure this weekend what they’d get in terms of a starter Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. But they got their answer Sunday.

    It will be Matthew Boyd, yanked once again from Triple A Toledo’s roster, and inserted onto the lineup card as a replacement for Daniel Norris, who will begin a rehab stint as he heals from his strained groin.

    At least until his last start, Thursday against Columbus, Boyd had been pitching smoothly for the Mud Hens, allowing only two runs in a 20-inning span from June 27 through July 7. He had a tougher time last week against the Clippers when he was socked for nine hits and five runs in 62/3 innings, although he struck out eight batters.

    Boyd has pitched in 11 games for the Tigers, all starts, in 2017 and hasn’t been the master of ceremonies he was during Grapefruit League games in Florida, when he was the Tigers’ most impressive March starter.

    He has a 2-5 record, a 5.11 ERA, and a 1.77 WHIP. Attacking hitters and chewing up the strike zone was Boyd’s goal when he returned to Toledo in early June. He has been 3-2, with a 2.82 ERA, in eight starts.

    Norris hasn’t pitched since July 5, when he had his latest bumpy outing, a four-inning, five-run, seven-hit, four-walk ordeal against the Giants.

    It was believed the Tigers might have been pondering some mind-clearing time for Norris at Toledo as he sat with a 5.29 ERA and a string of starts that had featured too many bad innings spliced among his happier work.

    The sore groin made matters academic. He went on the disabled list and won’t return to the rotation any earlier than next week.

    Avila’s eye

    He is definitely amazing. Few, if any players, in memory have displayed the acute vision and strike-zone discernment routinely practiced by Alex Avila, whose leadoff walk in the 11th inning Sunday helped hand the Tigers a 6-5 victory.

    Avila was down, 0-and-2, against left-hander Jeff Beliveau, which is the brand of matchup that in years past might have been viewed as an automatic strikeout.

    But this is 2017. And that career on-base percentage, which was .352 entering Sunday, was about to climb another tick Sunday as he worked Beliveau for a seven-pitch free pass that put Avila in shape to score the winning run.

    Avila has a format as unique as his ability to judge pitches precisely. He sees the ball approaching not only home plate, but a mental grid in which the strike zone’s perimeter is clear and distinct. It enables him, even in a few hundredths of a second, to decide if a pitch is acceptable or not.

    And yes, he acknowledged Sunday, there are times a walk can feel as gratifying as a hit. Particularly when you’ve been down 0-and-2 and a few minutes later you’re scoring a winning run.

    “I enjoy it for sure,” said Avila, whom Tigers fans won’t enjoy seeing head elsewhere, which is a high-probability event as the Tigers talk trades ahead of the July 31 deadline. Avila is known to be sought by multiple contenders.

    “You always try to make it a quality at-bat,” he said, emphasizing hits are always preferred. “But if you’re down 0-and-2 and you get a walk, you chalk that up as a victory.”

    Avila said his hitting approach “changes slightly” when he finds himself in the kind of hole he had dug against Believeau.

    “I’m still trying to hit a strike,” he said. “A lot of times I just trust my eyes.”

    Of course, he can’t always trust that his view on a strike or on a ball is shared by umpires. The fact is, video tends often to support Avila’s version.

    Blessed relief

    The Tigers’ bullpen had fairly close to a perfect five innings Sunday.

    Daniel Stumpf, Alex Wilson, Bruce Rondon, Justin Wilson, Shane Greene and Warwick Saupold pitched scoreless baseball from the seventh inning through the 11th. The Jays’ only hit was a single off Shane Greene.

    Saupold got the victory and now has a 2-1 record to team with his 2.14 ERA. He has shown he can spot-start, pitch long relief, or handle short stints. It appears to make no difference to him whom the Tigers signed out of Australia in 2012.

    “I know that’s my role,” he said, who believes his Aussie background, and a culture that emphasizes accepting life’s variations, is at work in making him as comfortable in one slot as with another.

    “Whether it’s Fifth Third Field (Toledo) or Comerica Park, it really doesn’t matter.”

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com @Lynn_Henning

    On deck: Royals

    Series: Four games, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

    First pitch: All games 8:15 p.m.

    TV/radio: Tonight-Thursday, FSD/97.1.

    Series probables: Tonight — Jordan Zimmermann (5-7, 5.87) vs. Jason Vargas (12-3, 2.62); Tuesday — Matthew Boyd (2-5, 5.69) vs. Travis Wood (1-2, 6.06); Wednesday — Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.66) vs. Jason Hammel (4-8, 5.02); Thursday — Michael Fulmer (10-6, 3.06) vs. Danny Duffy (5-6, 3.51).

    Scouting report

    RHP Zimmermann, Tigers: He keeps saying his stuff is good, he feels great, etc., but the results aren’t in line with a pitcher’s pronouncements. Simply must pitch better. Not much to debate.

    LHP Vargas, Royals: Take a look at the numbers. They don’t lie. Vargas has shown the Tigers earlier this year that his mix-and-match combo of sizzling stuff is no fun. Likely won’t be tonight.

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE