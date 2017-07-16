Miguel Cabrera(24) of the Tigers celebrates with teammates, including Ian Kinsler(3) of the Detroit Tigers, after taking a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Comerica Park (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Detroit – It was a baseball game that doubled as an international leap-frog contest Sunday at Comerica Park.

And when the back-and-forth, over-the-top antics had subsided, the Tigers had a 6-5 victory and a series victory against the Blue Jays, whose Canadian fans helped Comerica Park to one of its heaviest attendance series of the year.

The Tigers cobbled together their winning run in the 11th inning, minus a hit, when Miguel Cabrera got a walk-off RBI on a two-out, 3-2 pitch from Lucas Harrell that was wide of home plate. It was part of a three-walk inning, helped by Josh Donaldson’s error at third.

The Tigers tied Sunday’s game in the eighth when J.D. Martinez reached across the plate on an 0-and-1 change-up from Danny Barnes and lofted it high and far against a yellow strip atop the right-field wall, all before it bounded back onto the field.

A ball that hits the yellow is a home run. The hang-up is it wasn’t initially clear to Sunday’s umpires crew that it had qualified as a homer versus a double, which was the original ruling after Martinez steamed into second base.

A replay quickly sent Martinez across home plate with his 16th homer of the year and second in two games.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5, 12

Another heavy crowd (37,173) was seemingly as loaded with Jays fans from across the Detroit River as there were Tigers customers digging into Sunday’s punches and counter-punches.

The Jays got three first-inning runs against Anibal Sanchez, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Donaldson and Justin Smoak, and the Tigers got three in their half of the first.

Ian Kinsler’s leadoff walk, an infield single from Nick Castellanos, a lightning double to the left-field corner by Justin Upton, and a pair of sacrifice flies from Cabrera and J.D. Martinez, made it an instant 3-3 game.

The Tigers got a go-ahead run in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Alex Presley (misplayed by Jays outfielders) and James McCann. The Blue Jays went back ahead, 5-4, a half-inning later on a single and Jose Bautista’s line-drive homer into the left-field bullpen.

Sanchez lasted six innings and was so-so on a day when his fastball rarely got above 90. He was slapped for nine hits, five runs, while walking none and striking out three.

The Tigers bullpen was beyond excellent. Daniel Stumpf, Alex Wilson, Bruce Rondon, and Justin Wilson, put away the Jays during the next five innings, minus a run, with the Jays collecting a lone single.

The Tigers were to fly to Kansas City later Sunday evening for a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning