LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

Detroit – Before the Cubs made a dramatic trade Thursday with the White Sox that shipped pitcher Jose Quintana to Wrigley Field, the Cubs inquired about Tigers star Justin Verlander.

However, a source familiar with the two clubs’ conversation say there was no formal Cubs offer. No Cubs prospects were identified or hinted at. The conversation between general managers Theo Epstein and Al Avila were preliminary and did not extend to any specific discussion about Verlander’s contract and how much, if any, remaining salary might be assumed by either party.

The source requested anonymity because no trade agreement was reached.

The Cubs instead opted Thursday to bring aboard Quintana and send to the White Sox four players, including two luminous young talents, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease.

The Cubs got Quintana, a left-hander whose significant bonus value was a relatively inexpensive contract that can keep him under team control through 2020. Quintana will make $8.85 million in 2018, with comparatively inexpensive options of $10.5 million and $11.5 million in 2019 and 2020.

Verlander is under contract through 2019, with $28 million owed in 2018 and again in 2019. If he finishes in the top five of Cy Young Award voting in 2019, a vesting option would trigger a 2020 contract for $22 million.

It is known the Cubs inquired about the Tigers’ emerging ace, Michael Fulmer, and that Chicago was informed any price would be steep if Fulmer were to be dealt. There were no subsequent conversations, nor were any specific Cubs players or prospects named.

The Tigers are getting assorted inquiries about one particular player: catcher Alex Avila, 15 days before the July non-waiver trade deadline.

It is also believed bullpen closer Justin Wilson is heavy on several teams’ wish lists. But substantive conversations have yet to suggest Wilson is heading anywhere, at least soon.

The Tigers were preparing Sunday for a series finale against the Blue Jays at Comerica Park a day after Fulmer, and a heavy-hitting Tigers order, combined to mash the Jays, 11-1.

The team on Sunday night will fly to Kansas City for the start of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter @Lynn_Henning

Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads to the dugout at the start of the game. Fulmer gave up two hits in eight innings to lead the Tigers to an 11-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 15, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Fulmer pitched eight innings allowing two hits with one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a solo home run in
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a solo home run in the first inning. Castellanos went 1-for-4 with one walk.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano wipes his brow
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano wipes his brow while Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases after his solo home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera congratulates Nicholas Castellanos,
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera congratulates Nicholas Castellanos, left, at home plate after his solo home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano works in the second
Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano works in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to score Mikie Mahtook
Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to score Mikie Mahtook in the second inning. Iglesias went 3-for-4.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles in the fifth inning. Martinez went 1-for-5.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, is congratulated after
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, is congratulated after his two-run home run in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third coach Dave Clark (25) congratulates pitcher
Tigers third coach Dave Clark (25) congratulates pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer after the top of the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the eighth inning.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the eighth inning. Cabrera went 3-for-4 with one walk.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, left, talks with
Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, left, talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, pats J.D. Martinez on
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, pats J.D. Martinez on the back after Martinez's three-run home run in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, and Alex Avila after Martinez's
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, and Alex Avila after Martinez's three-run home run in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera in the dugout in
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera in the dugout in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, center, talks with
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, center, talks with Jordan Zimmermann, right, and pitching coach Rich Dubee in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson works in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers right fielder Alex Presley makes a catch on
Tigers right fielder Alex Presley makes a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Blue Jays' Russell Martin to end the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Tigers outfielders Andrew Romine, Mikie
From left, Tigers outfielders Andrew Romine, Mikie Mahtook and Alex Presley gather after the Tigers' 11-1 win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE