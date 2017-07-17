Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has been roughed up in his last three starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers are still playing baseball.

The biggest news might be the rumors swirling about who might be traded where, but the Tigers still have a schedule to keep and, believe it or not, remain in the neighborhood of a playoff race.

Granted, they'd have to jump just about the entire American League to get a wild-card spot. So, maybe they're just outside the neighborhood.

But, the Tigers are six games behind the Indians in the American League Central for fourth place in the division, and in the Royals face one of the teams in front of them for a four-game series starting Monday night. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

The Tigers have won four of six against the Royals this season.

It's possible the Tigers could make a little hay on this road trip, with this series followed by three more at the Twins, who occupy second in the AL Central. That is, if the Tigers can somehow solve their issues on the road, where they've been woeful (16-28), and if half the team isn't traded to contenders in the next week.

Oh, and in the short-term, if they can solve Jason Vargas, the Royals lefty on the mound Monday night.

Vargas leads the AL in victories (12), and second in ERA (2.62). He was roughed up in his last start before the All-Star break, giving up six earned runs (three homers) in five innings in a loss to the Mariners on July 5.

The Tigers counter with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (5-7, 5-87 ERA), who has lasted just 12.2 innings in his last three starts combined. He's given up 14 runs (all earned) on 19 hits in that stretch, which includes two starts against the Indians.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Monday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 41-49, fourth place in the American League Central Division, six games behind the Cleveland Indians, and six games out of a wild-card spot. The Royals are 45-45, third place in the AL Central, two games behind the Indians, and two games out of a wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. Alex Avila, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Brandon Moss, DH

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Jason Vargas, LHP

