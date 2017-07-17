Tigers 10, Royals 2
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas, center, is removed
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas, center, is removed during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 10-2.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Nick Castellanos crosses home plate to score
Tigers' Nick Castellanos crosses home plate to score the game's first run on a bases-loaded walk during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas reacts after walking
Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas reacts after walking in a run with the bases loaded during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Alex Avila, left, crosses the plate past Royals
Tigers' Alex Avila, left, crosses the plate past Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score during the second inning.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain watches a two-run
Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain watches a two-run home run hit by Tigers' Nick Castellanos during the second inning.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Tigers' Nick Castellanos watches his two-run home run
Tigers' Nick Castellanos watches his two-run home run during the second inning.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Tigers' Nick Castellanos is congratulated by Ian Kinsler
Tigers' Nick Castellanos is congratulated by Ian Kinsler after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning.  John Sleezer, TNS
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, right, is congratulated by
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, right, is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, left, is congratulated by Victor
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, left, is congratulated by Victor Martinez after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, left, is congratulated by Jose
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, left, is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook is congratulated by Jose Iglesias
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Ian Kinsler hits his second triple of the game
Tigers' Ian Kinsler hits his second triple of the game during the third inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reaches third in front of Royals
Tigers' Ian Kinsler reaches third in front of Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a triple in the third inning.  John Sleezer, TNS
Tigers' Justin Upton scores before the throw to Royals
Tigers' Justin Upton scores before the throw to Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Victor Martinez in the fourth inning Monday.  John Sleezer, TNS
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann delivers
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann delivers during the fourth inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Kids compete for a ball thrown into the stands after
Kids compete for a ball thrown into the stands after the fifth inning.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Tigers' Alex Avila beats the throw to Royals relief
Tigers' Alex Avila beats the throw to Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy at first on a grounder in the seventh inning.  John Sleezer, TNS
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, checks on Royals'
Tigers catcher Alex Avila, left, checks on Royals' Alcides Escobar after Escobar was hit by a pitch thrown by starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the seventh inning.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Royals outfielder Bill Burns makes a diving catch during
Royals outfielder Bill Burns makes a diving catch during the eighth inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Royals outfielder Bill Burns rolls over after making
Royals outfielder Bill Burns rolls over after making a diving catch during the eighth inning.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, left, and Mikie Mahtook celebrate
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, left, and Mikie Mahtook celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Royals, 10-2, on Monday night.  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
    Kansas City, Mo. — The Tigers brought out the heavy artillery early Monday night.

    Nick Castellanos launched a 432-foot, two-run home run into the batter’s eye in dead center field in the second inning and Mikie Mahtook trumped him with a 445-foot, two-run shot into the waterfall in left-center field, powering the Tigers’ 10-2 romp over the Royals in the first of four games at Kauffman Stadium.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 10, Royals 2 

    Ian Kinsler hit the first pitch of the game over center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s head for a double. He would triple in the second and third innings  eight total bases in three at-bats in three innings.

    Victor Martinez had three hits and knocked in three runs. He had a bases-loaded walk in the first, a two-out RBI single in the fourth and an RBI single in the ninth. Mahtook had three hits and Alex Presley, a late entry in the game, had two hits and scored twice.

    It was the Tigers third straight win.

    Royals left-hander Jason Vargas, who was 6-0 and had a sub-2.00 ERA in the month of June, was a punching bag in this one. He gave up six runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings.

    The only downer in the game for the Tigers came in the sixth inning when J.D. Martinez was removed with lower back tightness. The Tigers, up 7-0 at the time, said the move was precautionary.

    Jordan Zimmermann, regardless of the run support, was brilliant. It was easily his best start of the season. He scattered seven hits  six singles and a double  and struck out a season-high seven in 6.2 innings.

    He was a strike-throwing machine. Of his 97 pitches, 79 were strikes. That’s an 81 percent strike rate, the highest by a Tigers starter at least as far back as 1988. He had 10 0-2 counts in the game.

    Set up by the precise command of his fastball, Zimmermann was able to get the Royals hitters to chase both his slider and curveball. He induced 13 swings and misses (six by the slider) and got 16 called strikes.

    He pitched six shutout innings, then he hit Alcides Escobar on the wrist leading off the seventh, on an 0-2 pitch. Escobar left the game, replaced by Ramon Torres. Zimmermann got the next two batters, but gave up a first-pitch double to the right-center field gap to Whit Merrifield, scoring Torres and ending his night.

    In five career starts against the Royals, Zimmermann has a 1.42 ERA.

    Eric Hosmer launched a long home run to right off Warwick Saupold in the eighth.

    Twitter: @cmccosky

