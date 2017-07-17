Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, right, celebrates with Victor Martinez after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning on Monday. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — The Tigers brought out the heavy artillery early Monday night.

Nick Castellanos launched a 432-foot, two-run home run into the batter’s eye in dead center field in the second inning and Mikie Mahtook trumped him with a 445-foot, two-run shot into the waterfall in left-center field, powering the Tigers’ 10-2 romp over the Royals in the first of four games at Kauffman Stadium.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 10, Royals 2

Ian Kinsler hit the first pitch of the game over center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s head for a double. He would triple in the second and third innings — eight total bases in three at-bats in three innings.

Victor Martinez had three hits and knocked in three runs. He had a bases-loaded walk in the first, a two-out RBI single in the fourth and an RBI single in the ninth. Mahtook had three hits and Alex Presley, a late entry in the game, had two hits and scored twice.

It was the Tigers third straight win.

Royals left-hander Jason Vargas, who was 6-0 and had a sub-2.00 ERA in the month of June, was a punching bag in this one. He gave up six runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings.

The only downer in the game for the Tigers came in the sixth inning when J.D. Martinez was removed with lower back tightness. The Tigers, up 7-0 at the time, said the move was precautionary.

Jordan Zimmermann, regardless of the run support, was brilliant. It was easily his best start of the season. He scattered seven hits — six singles and a double — and struck out a season-high seven in 6.2 innings.

He was a strike-throwing machine. Of his 97 pitches, 79 were strikes. That’s an 81 percent strike rate, the highest by a Tigers starter at least as far back as 1988. He had 10 0-2 counts in the game.

Set up by the precise command of his fastball, Zimmermann was able to get the Royals hitters to chase both his slider and curveball. He induced 13 swings and misses (six by the slider) and got 16 called strikes.

He pitched six shutout innings, then he hit Alcides Escobar on the wrist leading off the seventh, on an 0-2 pitch. Escobar left the game, replaced by Ramon Torres. Zimmermann got the next two batters, but gave up a first-pitch double to the right-center field gap to Whit Merrifield, scoring Torres and ending his night.

In five career starts against the Royals, Zimmermann has a 1.42 ERA.

Eric Hosmer launched a long home run to right off Warwick Saupold in the eighth.

