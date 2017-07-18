Pitcher Matthew Boyd will make his first appearance for the Tigers since May 31 when he faces the Royals on Tuesday night. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Matthew Boyd is back where his season took a detour.

Boyd will start for the Tigers on Tuesday night as they take on the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a four-game series. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

It'll be Boyd's first appearance for the Tigers since a May 31 start, also in Kansas City, where he couldn't survive the fourth inning in a 6-5 Tigers victory. Boyd (2-5, 5.69 ERA) eventually was sent to Triple-A Toledo, where he went 3-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in eight starts for the Mud Hens.

The left-hander was promoted this week to fill the rotation spot of fellow lefty Daniel Norris, who is out with a strained groin.

He returns to a team that has won three straight, including Monday's series-opening 10-2 romp. The Tigers still have plenty of ground to make up if they're to climb back into the AL Central and/or wild-card race, an effort that might be too late as trade rumors swirl.

The Tigers will face Royals left-hander Travis Wood (1-2, 6.06 ERA) who is making his second start of the season and 27th appearance. None have come against the Tigers.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 42-49, fourth place in the American League Central, six games behind the Cleveland Indians, and five games out of a wild-card spot. The Royals are 45-46, third place in the AL Central, three games behind the Indians, and two games out of a wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Dixon Machado, SS

SP: Matthew Boyd, LHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, RF

2. Jorge Bonifacio, DH

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Alex Gordon, LF

9. Ramon Torres, 2B

SP: Travis Wood, LHP