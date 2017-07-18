Dawel Lugo, who is a third baseman, will be sent to Double-A Erie. He was Arizona’s No. 2 prospect. (Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

A farm system starved for talent can use all the help available.

The Tigers insist they got at least two potential big-leaguers Tuesday when they sent J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks in a swap that brought three young infielders to the Tigers’ system.

The three are, in order of anticipated future contributions:

Dawel Lugo: 22, 6-foot, 190 pounds, right-handed batter. Lugo has been at the Diamondbacks’ Double A stop this season and has played in 88 games, batting .282, with seven home runs, 21 doubles, a .325 on-base percentage and a .753 OPS. He can play shortstop or third base and was the fourth-ranked Diamondbacks prospect entering 2017.

Sergio Alcantara: 21, 5-9, 168, switch-hitter. He turned 21 last week and probably figures to at least be a utility infielder if and when he hits the big leagues. He has been playing at the Diamondbacks’ high Single A outpost. His numbers (86 games): .279 batting average, .344 on-base, .362 slugging, .706 OPS. He’s a pure middle infielder with a splendid glove and extremely strong arm.

Jose King: 18, 6-foot, 160, left-handed hitter. King has, in scouts’ terminology, “70 speed,” which is a notch from the optimum 80-score baseball bird dogs employ. He has 23 stolen bases in 74 minor-league games. He was just getting started in the Diamondbacks’ rookie league, batting .261 in 13 games.

All of the trio now playing for the Tigers were signed out of the Dominican Republic.

Lugu will be reporting this week to Double A Erie, Alcantara likely to Single A Lakeland, while King will be introduced to the Tigertown complex and to the Gulf Coast League team at Lakeland, Fla.

