Tigers trade J.D. Martinez to Diamondbacks
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez, left, walk to the
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez, left, walk to the field with bullpen coach Mick Billmeyer at spring training on Feb. 18, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez fist-bumps Miguel Cabrera, left,
Tigers' J.D. Martinez fist-bumps Miguel Cabrera, left, during batting practice next to manager Brad Ausmus, right, during spring training on Feb. 19, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, smiles while talking with
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, smiles while talking with former Tiger and Venezuelan manager for the World Baseball Classic Carlos Guillen during batting practice at spring training on Feb. 19, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, and Miguel Cabrera talk
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, and Miguel Cabrera talk during stretching at spring training on Feb. 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez makes a throw in from
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez makes a throw in from right field during drills at the practice fields in Lakeland, Fla., on Feb. 21, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.D. Martinez takes batting practice before a game
J.D. Martinez takes batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 16, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.D. Martinez looks at the batting helmet shelves before
J.D. Martinez looks at the batting helmet shelves before batting practice on May 16, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton, left, celebrates with J.D. Martinez
Tigers' Justin Upton, left, celebrates with J.D. Martinez after Martinez's grand slam in the seventh inning to give the Tigers a 8-7 lead against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 16, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Justin Upton
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Justin Upton after Martinez's solo home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez points skyward after his solo
Tigers' J.D. Martinez points skyward after his solo home run in the first inning to make it 3-0 Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez with first base coach Omar
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez with first base coach Omar Vizquel, left, after Martinez draws a walk in the third inning against theTexas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez doubles in the seventh inning
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez doubles in the seventh inning vs. the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 8, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez writes in his notebook in the
Tigers' J.D. Martinez writes in his notebook in the seventh inning vs. the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 7, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a two-run home run in
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 13, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
J.D. Martinez rests in the dugout vs. the Kansas City
J.D. Martinez rests in the dugout vs. the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielders Justin Upton, left, J.D. Martinez
Tigers outfielders Justin Upton, left, J.D. Martinez and Mikie Mahtook, rear, hug after a win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Kansas City, Mo. – The first shoe has fallen.

    The Detroit Tigers traded J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for three infield prospects -- Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

    Lugo, 22, is batting .282 with 21 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 40 runs and 21 walks in 88 games for Double-A Jacksonville this season.  He is ranked as the Diamondbacks No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America and fourth overall by MLB.com. Lugo was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays out of the Dominican Republic in 2011.

    Tigers GM Al Avila said that Lugo was the main player of interest to the Tigers. He is primarily a third baseman and will begin at Double-A Erie in the Tigers' system. Avila predicted that Lugo was two yeers away from being a MLB-ready player.

    “It’s definitely tough,” Martinez said after learning of the trade. I love this team. I love this organization. I love the fans. I love everything in Detroit. That’s home for me. … They were the organization that believed in me when everyone else passed. They were the ones that gave me the opportunity when everyone else didn’t.”

    As for joining the Diamondbacks, Martinez said, “It’s going to be weird, obviously, being in a new clubhouse. But they’ve got a great team over there. They’ve been good for a reason. I’m just hoping to go over there and hop on their train and do what I can to help them keep doing what they’ve been doing.

    The Diamondbacks are in second place in the National League West with a 53-39 record. They’re 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division but they are in first in the NL wild-card standings.

    Alcantara is ranked the 15th-best prospect in Arizona’s system by MLB.com. Alcantara, a switch hitter, is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 28 RBI, 44 runs, 34 walks and 11 stolen bases for Single-A Visalia this year.  Alcantara, 21, was signed by Arizona out of the Dominican Republic in 2012.

    King, only 18 and playing for the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks, is batting .261 with a .333 OBP, two triples, nine RBI, seven runs, three walks and two stolen bases in 13 games this season.  King was signed by the Diamondbacks out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

    Martinez is hitting .305 this season with 16 homers and 39 RBI in 57 games.

