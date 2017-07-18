Dawel Lugo (Photo: Mike Janes, AP)

Kansas City, Mo. – The first shoe has fallen.

The Detroit Tigers traded J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for three infield prospects -- Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Lugo, 22, is batting .282 with 21 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 40 runs and 21 walks in 88 games for Double-A Jacksonville this season. He is ranked as the Diamondbacks No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America and fourth overall by MLB.com. Lugo was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays out of the Dominican Republic in 2011.

Tigers GM Al Avila said that Lugo was the main player of interest to the Tigers. He is primarily a third baseman and will begin at Double-A Erie in the Tigers' system. Avila predicted that Lugo was two yeers away from being a MLB-ready player.

“It’s definitely tough,” Martinez said after learning of the trade. I love this team. I love this organization. I love the fans. I love everything in Detroit. That’s home for me. … They were the organization that believed in me when everyone else passed. They were the ones that gave me the opportunity when everyone else didn’t.”

As for joining the Diamondbacks, Martinez said, “It’s going to be weird, obviously, being in a new clubhouse. But they’ve got a great team over there. They’ve been good for a reason. I’m just hoping to go over there and hop on their train and do what I can to help them keep doing what they’ve been doing.

The Diamondbacks are in second place in the National League West with a 53-39 record. They’re 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division but they are in first in the NL wild-card standings.

Alcantara is ranked the 15th-best prospect in Arizona’s system by MLB.com. Alcantara, a switch hitter, is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 28 RBI, 44 runs, 34 walks and 11 stolen bases for Single-A Visalia this year. Alcantara, 21, was signed by Arizona out of the Dominican Republic in 2012.

King, only 18 and playing for the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks, is batting .261 with a .333 OBP, two triples, nine RBI, seven runs, three walks and two stolen bases in 13 games this season. King was signed by the Diamondbacks out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

Martinez is hitting .305 this season with 16 homers and 39 RBI in 57 games.

Moments after J.D Martinez gets traded from #Tigers to #Diamondbacks.



Heard in tunnel: "Go get yourself a ring, JD. We'll miss you." pic.twitter.com/efIruPmkfb — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) July 18, 2017