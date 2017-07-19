Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has been handed a loss in each of his last three starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Justin Verlander has gotten the better of the Royals throughout his career.

On Wednesday, Verlander will look to keep the trend going as the Tigers search for their fifth straight win. First pitch is 8:15 p.m. (FSD, 97.1) at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Verlander owns a 23-10 record with a 3.19 ERA in 43 career starts against the Royals. In two starts against Kansas City this season, he's 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA.

Verlander has lost his last three starts and hasn't recorded a win since June 27 against the Royals. He allowed three hits and three runs with five strikeouts and three walks in 5.1 innings in his last start against the Blue Jays on July 14.

Tonight's game will mark Detroit's second since dealing J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Tigers have won the first two games of the four-game series by a combined score of 19-5, including Tuesday's emotional 9-3 win following the trade.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Jim Adduci, RF

8. Alex Presley, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Justin Verlander, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Brandon Moss, DH

9. Alex Gordon, LF

Jason Hammel, RHP

