J.D. Martinez, right, was traded from the Tigers to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in exchange for three prospects. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Initial reaction to the Tigers trading J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks Tuesday night was less than favorable.

Many fans and analysts thought the Tigers' haul could've been better than the three infield prospects Detroit received from Arizona — third baseman Dawel Lugo, shortstop Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King.

Lugo, 22, is the No. 2-rated prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, according to Baseball America. Alcantara, 21, ranked No. 15 and King, an 18-year-old who is in rookie ball, isn't ranked.

Martinez, who is hitting .305 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and a 1.018 OPS this season, will be a free agent this offseason. In three-plus seasons with the Tigers, he hit .300 with 99 home runs, 285 RBIs, a .551 slugging percentage and a .912 OPS.

"This seems like a very light return for JD Martinez even as a rental; I don't think Arizona gave up any of their top ten prospects in the deal, but they got a player who's probably worth two wins to them the rest of the season," ESPN's Keith Law wrote.

Baseball America's Vince Lara-Cinisomo echoed Law, writing: "In acquiring Martinez, the Diamondbacks landed one of the best bats on the trade market. Martinez was a .300/.361/.551 hitter in his four years in Detroit. And they landed him without trading away a Top 100-caliber prospect."

However, some thought what the Tigers received was sufficient. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman called the package "solid" and said it improves the team's future.

Like any trade involving young prospects, only time will tell who got the better end of the deal.

Here's what other national media are saying:

Love the J.D. Martinez acquisition for Arizona. Best hitter on the market, joins lineup with Goldschmidt, Lamb, Pollock, Peralta. Fearsome. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2017

General consensus from three scouts who recently have canvassed the D-backs' system: The Tigers' return for J.D. Martinez was very light. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2017

Caveat: Just as its folly to grade NFL draft, calling MLB trades obvious win/loss is silly. Scouts just not keen on Detroit return upside. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2017

J.D. Martinez was perhaps most coveted position player in a market in which there are relatively few teams buying on rental position players — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 18, 2017

Generally: It is a terrible market to trade a position player, because so many contenders don't have a major lineup need. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 18, 2017

dbacks make a bold move. tigers improve their future. https://t.co/GgLyQ4KTSJ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2017

ss/3b dawel lugo was ranked among the dbacks' top 5 prospects, as high as 2nd. key to the deal for deroit. package was solid. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2017

remember, jd martinez is a rental hitter in a market where there weren't a ton of anxious buyers for that position. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2017

Tigers didn't get much. But in market that'll probably have some straight salary dumps involving position players, they did what they could. https://t.co/O2QyrAV8ox — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 18, 2017