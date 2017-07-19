Tigers trade J.D. Martinez to Diamondbacks
    Initial reaction to the Tigers trading J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks Tuesday night was less than favorable.

    Many fans and analysts thought the Tigers' haul could've been better than the three infield prospects Detroit received from Arizona — third baseman Dawel Lugo, shortstop Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King.

    Lugo, 22, is the No. 2-rated prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, according to Baseball America. Alcantara, 21, ranked No. 15 and King, an 18-year-old who is in rookie ball, isn't ranked.

    Martinez, who is hitting .305 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and a 1.018 OPS this season, will be a free agent this offseason. In three-plus seasons with the Tigers, he hit .300 with 99 home runs, 285 RBIs, a .551 slugging percentage and a .912 OPS.

    Wojo: J.D. Martinez trade painful for Tigers, but inevitable

    "This seems like a very light return for JD Martinez even as a rental; I don't think Arizona gave up any of their top ten prospects in the deal, but they got a player who's probably worth two wins to them the rest of the season," ESPN's Keith Law wrote.

    Baseball America's Vince Lara-Cinisomo echoed Law, writing: "In acquiring Martinez, the Diamondbacks landed one of the best bats on the trade market. Martinez was a .300/.361/.551 hitter in his four years in Detroit. And they landed him without trading away a Top 100-caliber prospect."

    However, some thought what the Tigers received was sufficient. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman called the package "solid" and said it improves the team's future.

    Like any trade involving young prospects, only time will tell who got the better end of the deal.

    Here's what other national media are saying:

