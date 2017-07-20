Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer has won his past four starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will try to win their second straight series — and make it three of their last four — when they take on the Royals on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

The Tigers ensured at least a split in the series by taking the first two games before Wednesday night's 4-3 walk-off loss.

In right-hander Michael Fulmer, the Tigers have the right guy on the mound to try to clinch the series victory. Fulmer is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA, and has won his last four starts. He's gone at least eight innings in three of them.

The Royals counter with lefty Danny Duffy (5-6, 3.51 ERA), who held the Texas Rangers to one run on five hits and two walks over 8.1 innings in his last start. Nine of his 14 appearances this season have been quality starts.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 43-50, fourth place in the American League Central Division, five games behind the Cleveland Indians, and five games out of a wild-card spot. The Royals are 46-47, third place in the AL Central, two games behind the Indians, and two games out of a wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Mikie Mahtook, CF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Brandon Moss, DH

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Danny Duffy, LHP