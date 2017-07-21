Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press)

Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez faced early stress when Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit a leadoff single, but two batters later, veteran catcher Joe Mauer grounded into an inning-ending double play.

It's 0-0 after the first inning.

The question entering tonight was: which version of Sanchez will we see?

The pitcher who earned recent wins against Cleveland and San Francisco? Or the Sanchez who was tagged for three homers in his last outing against Toronto?

Top 1: Santana gets 1-2-3 first

The Tigers seek to recover from last night's fundamentally-flawed meltdown in Kansas City — but they have a tough challenge against Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (11-6, 2.99 ERA), who earned a 1-2-3 first inning.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and catcher Alex Avila grounded out, and left fielder Justin Upton lined out.

Santana has yet to beat the Tigers at home in Target Field. He's posted a 5.29 ERA in three starts.

But this, of course, is quite a different Tigers squad that will step into the batter's boxes than previous meetings. Plus, Santana is tied for second in the American League in wins and holds a major league-leading three shutouts.

New series

The Tigers open a three-game series against the Twins on Friday at Target Field.

The team is coming off a 16-4 shellacking by the Royals Thursday in a rare poor outing by right-hander Michael Fulmer.

The All-Star didn't make it past the third inning, giving up eight runs -- five earned -- on seven hits. His nightmare outing was fueled by a Royals' four-run first that featured two Tigers throwing errors by Nick Castellanos and Jose Iglesias.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. Alex Presley, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Anibal Sanchez, SP

Twins

1. Brian Dozier, 2B

2. Zack Granite, CF

3. Joe Mauer, 1B

4. Miguel Sano, 3B

5. Max Kepler, RF

6. Robbie Grossman, DH

7. Eddie Rosario, LF

8. Ehire Adrianza, SS

9. Jason Castro, C

Ervin Santana, SP

Tigers vs. Twins

First pitch: 8:10 p.m., Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Pitchers: Tigers, RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-0 (6.08); Twins, RHP Ervin Santana, 11-6 (2.99)

Records: The Tigers are 43-51 and 5.5 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Twins are 48-46 and a half-game behind the Indians.

