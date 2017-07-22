One reported rumor has Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler being dealt to the Brewers. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

Minneapolis — Ian Kinsler didn’t mind it one bit that his name wasn't being kicked around in trade rumors earlier this month.

“That’s not a pride thing,” he said. “That’s just an ego thing. I don’t need to see my name out there like that.”

Kinsler’s name is getting kicked around now. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the suddenly slumping Brewers are considering trying to put together a deal to acquire him.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Kinsler said, bemused at the line of questioning.

He said he didn’t know if the Brewers were one of the 10 teams on his veto list. He said he hasn’t given it any thought, wasn’t taking the report seriously.

“The best thing you can quote me saying is that there is nothing I can do about it,” Kinsler said. “I don’t know what kind of quotes you guys are looking for, or what kind of story you are trying to write.

“I play for the Detroit Tigers and I am going to go out there tonight and try to beat the Twins.”

Kinsler shook his head over the hypothetical suggestion by Fox's Ken Rosenthal that the Red Sox might want to trade for Kinsler to solve their third base problem.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “If that’s their idea, to try to get a third baseman, then that’s their idea. If it happens it happens. But up to that point, I mean, I’m not going to go out there and take ground balls at third base.”

