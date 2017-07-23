Ian Kinsler (3) of the Detroit Tigers slides safely as the ball gets past Chris Gimenez (38) of the Minnesota Twins defending home plate during the third inning Sunday. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, Getty Images)

Minneapolis — Jose Iglesias was distraught about his base-running gaffe in the ninth inning Saturday night. He hit what he thought was a lead-off double in a 6-5 game, but the ball caromed oddly to left fielder Eddie Rosario and he was out easily at second base.

“When you hit the ball down the line, you think two bases, especially when you are down by one run,” Iglesias said before the game Sunday. “Unfortunately, it bounced right back at him real quickly. Nothing you can do about it.”

Well, there was one thing he could do. Atone.

Iglesias mashed a sinker-that-didn’t from reliever Trevor Hildenberger and hit it 430 feet, a two-run shot breaking a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, and then added a clutch two-out RBI single in the eighth, sending the Tigers to a 9-6, series-taking win over the Twins.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 9, Twins 6

The seventh and eighth innings were thick with tension.

In the bottom of the seventh, down 4-2, the Twins loaded the bases on a bloop, a walk and a bunt. The walk and bunt were against Shane Greene, who relieved starter Matthew Boyd after the lead-off single.

Greene struck out pinch-hitter Jason Castro looking at a breaking ball. He then got Zack Granite to hit into what looked like an inning-ended double play. But Gold Glove second baseman Ian Kinsler booted it — a run scored and the bases were still loaded.

Brian Dozier was the next hitter and he laced a 2-2 fastball (96 mph) down the right field line, just foul. It would have cleared the bases. Greene, though, was undaunted. He came right back with another 96-mph fastball and struck out Dozier.

Greene then proceeded to engage in a 13-pitch battle with Eduardo Escobar, who had already produced a monster home run in the game. Greene threw one mid-90s fastball after another once the count when full. Finally, Greene reared back and threw a 96-mph heater past him to end the inning.

Escobar fouled off eight pitches in the at-bat. Once the count went full — on a borderline breaking ball — Greene went 95, 96, 97, 97, 96 to finally punch him out. Epic.

The Tigers tacked on a pair of two-out runs in the top of the eighth. James McCann, who came in hitting .395 with a 1.275 OPS at Target Field, hit his second double of the game. He went to third on a single by Alex Presley, who extended his hit streak to 10 games.

Iglesias and Kinsler then delivered RBI singles off right-hander Tyler Duffey.

Seemed a cozy lead for about a minute.

Bruce Rondon, who had pitched scoreless baseball in eight of his nine outings since coming back from Toledo, gave up a two-run single to Joe Mauer in the bottom of the eighth. He left with the tying run on second base and two outs.

Closer Justin Wilson came in and struck out Castro. He gave up a home run to Dozier in the ninth before closing it out.

The Tigers got both of those runs back plus another in the top of the ninth. Justin Upton led off with a double (his second of the game) off Twins closer Brandon Kintzler. With one out he alertly stole third base. Mikie Mahtook walked and Victor Martinez ripped an RBI single.

Kintzler walked McCann to load the bases. Left-hander Craig Breslow was summoned to face left-handed hitting Presley. Presley ripped his third hit of the game, the second against a left-hander, to drive in the eighth run.

Presley produced six hits in the last two games. He came in hitting .444 with a .487 on-base percentage and a 1.043 OPS in July.

Breslow walked Kinsler to force in the ninth run.

It was a gritty-not-pretty effort by Boyd. He wasn’t razor sharp, but his battle level was off the charts. He fell behind nine of the first 13 hitters he faced, pitched in hitter-friendly counts most of the day, and yet, after six innings he had allowed just two runs and four hits — and he posted a career-high eight strikeouts.

The one mistake he paid for was an elevated two-seam fastball that Escobar launched 438 feet into the third deck in left field.

The fifth inning was an illustration of how he competed. With one out, he took a hard smash from Granite off his left hand. It stung him good, but after a few warm-up tosses (where he still looked shaky) he stayed in the game.

He got ahead of Dozier with a change-up and curve ball and then induced an inning-ending double play.

He was at 92 pitches, then blew through the Twins in the sixth on seven pitches. That included a three-pitch strikeout of Miguel Sano, whom Boyd fanned three times.

He gave way to Greene after allowing a lead-off single to Rosario in the seventh.

The Tigers had a chance for a big inning in the second off Twins starter Adalberto Meija, encouraged by three defensive miscues.

Iglesias led off with a single and went to third on an infield hit by Kinsler and a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco. With one out, Upton doubled in one run, then Mejia and catcher Chris Gimenez both made throwing errors to allow Upton to get to third.

But the Tigers couldn’t cash in that third run.



The game last four hours and nineteen minutes the longest nine-inning game of the year for the Tigers, and the longest in Twins history.

Twitter @cmccosky