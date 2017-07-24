The Tigers open a three-game series on Monday night at Comerica Park against the Central Division rival Royals. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.
Follow all of the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
TIGERS VS. ROYALS
When: Monday, 7:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit
TV / radio: Fox Sports Detroit / 97.1 FM
Pitching matchup: RHP Jason Hammel (4-8, 4.81) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.54)
TIGERS LINEUP
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Alex Presley, RF
3. Justin Upton, LF
4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
5. Nick Castellanos, 3B
6. Victor Martinez, DH
7. Alex Avila, C
8. Mikie Mahtook, CF
9. Jose Iglesias, SS
ROYALS LINEUP
1. Whit Merrifield, 2B
2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF
3. Lorenzo Cain, CF
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
5. Salvador Perez, C
6. Mike Moustakas, 3B
7. Brandon Moss, DH
8. Alcides Escobar, SS
9. Alex Gordon, LF
