The Tigers open a three-game series on Monday night at Comerica Park against the Central Division rival Royals. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

TIGERS VS. ROYALS

When: Monday, 7:10 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV / radio: Fox Sports Detroit / 97.1 FM

Pitching matchup: RHP Jason Hammel (4-8, 4.81) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.54)

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Alex Avila, C

8. Mikie Mahtook, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

