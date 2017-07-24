Before he hit the disabled list, Daniel Norris made 16 starts for the Tigers in 2017, not many of which satisfied him or the Tigers. He has a 5.29 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — It was thought as late as the past weekend that Daniel Norris would soon return to regular shifts in Detroit’s rotation.

But that’s not going to happen. In fact, Norris could be further from pitching again for the Tigers than he was when he went on the disabled list this month with a groin strain.

Norris was in the Tigers clubhouse Monday, checking in with the training staff, after an early exit Sunday from a rehab start with Triple A Toledo.

Norris is having lingering issues not only with his strained left groin, but with his right quadriceps muscle.

It’s a nasty combination.

“Just trying to get through it,” Norris said. “Trying to figure it out.”

Norris said his right leg was “kind of giving out” as he worked Sunday’s game.

He said an MRI has shown nothing extreme. But that’s hardly reassuring to the left-handed starter who has had more injury setbacks than pitching consistency in the two years since the Tigers got him in a trade with the Blue Jays.

Before he hit the disabled list, Norris made 16 starts for the Tigers in 2017, not many of which satisfied him or the Tigers. He has a 5.29 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.

“I’ll see the doctor and get a plan of action,” said Norris, whose double ailments have contributed to a season both dispiriting and disabling.

Return man

When he last suited up with the Tigers, back in spring camp in Lakeland, Florida, Drew VerHagen was beginning something of a re-brand.

He was shedding that old relief-pitcher tag and was bent on making it as a starter.

Monday, he returned to the Tigers. But not as a starter, a role in which he had been working the past three months at Triple A Toledo.

He was in the Tigers bullpen. And it was made clear he was there as a fill-in, perhaps temporary, after the Tigers wore out their bullpen during a weekend series against the Twins.

“They need a fresh arm in the ’pen,” said VerHagen, who drove from Toledo to Detroit in time for Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

VerHagen has been a starter, exclusively, for the Mud Hens in 2017. Results have been mixed.

His ERA spanning 19 starts and 97 innings is 4.90 — not exactly shimmering. His WHIP is an alarming 1.55. He has struck out 69 and walked 43, which, with an opposing batting average of .287, means hitters have been getting their swings and their hits.

But he still has the kind of power-oriented stuff that includes a mid-90s fastball, a curve, a change-up, and his latest addition: a slider he’s been earnestly working on with the help of one-time Tigers catcher, and current Mud Hen, Bryan Holaday.

VerHagen was a starter during his college days at Vanderbilt and persuaded Tigers scouts he was worth grabbing with a fourth-round draft pick in 2012.

He has been in and out in the years since, sometimes working as a starter, more often helping as a reliever.

The in-between rhythms likely haven’t been his friend. It is why he decided, on his own, to pursue a starting-only role.

The Tigers aren’t sure that’s his ticket to Detroit.

“I know he’d like to start,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Monday. “But if you ask me if he’s a starter or a reliever, his stuff plays a little better for me as a reliever.”

That’s because, as Ausmus reminded media Monday, a relief pitcher can get by with two pitches rather than be required to master three, or four, as VerHagen is now trying to do with his slider.

VerHagen had surgery early last season for thoracic outlet syndrome. He decided last autumn it was time to return to his roots: starting.

“I just felt like after the surgery,” he said, “it was the best decision long-term.”

Royals at Tigers

Time: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park

TV/radio: FS1/97.1

Starting pitchers:

LHP Danny Duffy, Royals (6-6, 3.71): He won last week’s duel against the Tigers, although Detroit got nine hits against him. Duffy has quality stuff, but the Tigers tend to get their swings against an otherwise tough lefty.

RHP Michael Fulmer (10-7, 3.35): Simply one of the best young right-handers in all of baseball. Has excellent stuff, tends to keep his pitch-count tidy. He has become a second Tigers ace.

