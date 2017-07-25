Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer (10-7, 3.35) starts against the Royals on Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers continue their seven-game home stand with the second of a four-game series with the AL Central rival Royals Tuesday at Comerica Park. First pitch is 7:10.

Kansas City took the opener 5-3 in 12 innings on a pair of solo home runs by Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas off reliever Drew VerHagen. The Tigers rallied to tie it 3-all in the bottom of the sixth on Alex Avila's two-run single.

Justin Verlander gave up three earned runs, including a home run by Jorge Bonficacio in the sixth, on five hits while striking out nine and walking two in seven innings, leaving many to speculate whether it was the right-handed ace's last outing in a Tigers' uniform.

Right-hander Michael Fulmer starts for the Tigers. The All-Star will seek to rebound from a rare bad outing when he allowed eights (five earned) on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts while lasting only 2⅔ innings in a 16-4 loss to the Royals in Kansas City last week.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Mikie Mahtook, CF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Michael Fulmer, SP

Royals

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

Danny Duffy, SP

Tigers vs. Royals

First pitch: 7:10, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Pitchers: Tigers, RHP Michael Fulmer, 10-7. 3.35; Royals, LHP Danny Duffy, 5-4, 4.26

Records: The Tigers are 45-53, in fourth place and 7.5 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Royals are 51-47, in second place in the AL Central and 1.5 games behind the Indians.

