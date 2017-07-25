Pitcher Matt Manning is No. 72 on mlb.com prospects list. (Photo: Mike Janes / Associated Press)

The Tigers had one prospect, right-hander Matt Manning, on mlb.com’s list of top 100 prospects this spring.

On its midseason report, there are three Tigers.

The team’s last three No. 1 picks, right-handers Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Beau Burrows, made the cut.

Manning, the Tigers’ top pick in 2016 who is at Single-A Connecticut, is No. 72, up from 74th in this spring’s ranking.

Faedo, the College World Series MVP for Florida and the Tigers’ No. 1 pick in June, is next at No. 78. Faedo is taking the summer off after signing his contract.

Burrows, 2015’s No. 1 pick who is at Double-A Erie after being promoted from Lakeland, is No. 100. He was not ranked in the spring.