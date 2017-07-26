The Tigers have won each of the past four games Anibal Sanchez has started. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will turn to starter Anibal Sanchez to help snap the Royals' seven-game win streak and avoid a sweep Wednesday night.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. (FSD, 97.1) at Comerica Park.

The Tigers dropped the first two games of the three-game series and are looking to salvage the finale after the Royals struck early against Michael Fulmer and late mistakes cost the Tigers in Tuesday's 3-1 loss.

The good news is the Tigers have won each of the past four games Sanchez has started.

In his last outing, Sanchez scattered six hits and gave up three runs and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a 6-3 win against the Twins last week.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Anibal Sanchez, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Mike Moustakas, 3B

6. Brandon Moss, DH

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Alex Gordon, LF

9. Drew Butera, C

Ian Kennedy, RHP