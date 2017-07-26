Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele congratulates Royals' Eric Hosmer on his grand slam in the seventh inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — This wasn’t a fair fight. Not this series and certainly not this game. Although the brief benches-clearing fracas in the top of the ninth might have been more competitive.

Six days after the Royals pounded out 16 runs and 19 hits against the Tigers in Kansas City, they ran roughshod over them again Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Eric Hosmer’s first career grand slam capped a nine-run seventh inning and the Royals went on to a 16-2 victory. They had 22 hits in this one. It was the Royals’ eighth straight win and their second sweep of the Tigers in Detroit in two seasons.

Since Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning in Kansas City last Wednesday — a game the Tigers would lose in the bottom of the ninth — the Royals have outscored the Tigers 42-10 and beat them five straight times.

Since May 7, the Royals are 43-27. The Tigers, now 10 games under .500 yet again, are 30-40 in that span.

With all that as a backdrop, the Royals took great exception to Bruce Rondon plunking Mike Moustakas with a fastball in the ninth inning. Moustakas took several steps toward the mound as the benches emptied quickly.

Danny Duffy, the Royals starter and winner Tuesday night, was the most agitated and aggressive. He had to be restrained and pulled off the pile by a couple of teammates. No punches were thrown and Rondon, who was restrained by Michael Fulmer, was ejected.

The Tigers used super utility man Andrew Romine to get the final two outs in the ninth. He gave up a walk and a single before getting two fly outs.

This was a 4-1 game when the Royals came to bat in the top of the seventh. Left-hander Chad Bell, who relieved starter Anibal Sanchez, had pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Then the Royals unleashed an eight-hit assault.

Bell gave up doubles to Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar and singles to Hosmer and Moustakas. He left with the bases loaded.

Warwick Saupold, who hadn’t allowed an inherited runner to score all season, allowed all three of those runners to score, and more. Drew Butera singled in two, then with the bases reloaded, Hosmer unloaded, deep into the seats in right-center field.

Bell was hit with five of the runs, Saupold four.

Hosmer had five hits, scored four runs and knocked in six. Escobar had four hits and three RBIs. Whit Merrifield, Moustakas and Cain each had three hits.

The Royals didn’t hit the ball nearly as hard against Sanchez, but they did enough damage to chase him from the game in the fourth inning.

Nine singles, five in a three-run third inning, ruined Sanchez’s night. The average exit velocity on all the balls put in play against him was 83 mph, according MLB’s Baseball Savant. Only two balls were struck with exit velocity in excess of 100 mph.

It was Sanchez’s shortest outing of the season, and he contributed to his demise with a pair of walks and a balk. The Royals also stole two bases off him.

The Tigers, meanwhile, offered very little push-back against right-hander Ian Kennedy. He beat the Tigers for the second time this season, allowing just three hits through six innings.

The lone run off Kennedy came in the fifth. Mahtook singled, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games, and scored on a double by Jose Iglesias. A sign of how this night went all the way around for the Tigers: Iglesias inexplicably tried to advance to third on the throw to the plate.

He was out by five feet.

The Tigers added an unearned run in the seventh.

