Royals 16, Tigers 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh
Tigers' Alex Avila and Michael Fulmer, right, laugh in the dugout near the start of the game as the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy works in the first inning.
Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he is called out
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after he is called out on strikes in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second in the second inning.
Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the second inning.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, and catcher James McCann
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, and catcher James McCann talk with pitcher Anibal Sanchez in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals' right fielder Jorge Bonifacio (38) looks towards
Royals' right fielder Jorge Bonifacio (38) looks towards first to see if there is a chance for a double play after he makes a catch on a fly out by Tigers' Jose Iglesias in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez right before a pitching
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez right before a pitching change in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez heads to the dugout during
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez heads to the dugout during a pitching change in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the fourth inning.
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell works in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds into a double play in
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds into a double play in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez flies out
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez flies out in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, in the dugout
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, in the dugout in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton does not make a catch
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton does not make a catch on this line drive off the bat of Royals' Alcides Escobar in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell sits in the dugout in the
Tigers pitcher Chad Bell sits in the dugout in the seventh inning after coming out of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals' Alcides Escobar is called safe at this play
Royals' Alcides Escobar is called safe at this play at home with Tigers catcher James McCann in the seventh inning to make it 8-1 Royals.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold works in the seventh
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold works in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold reacts after Royals'
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold reacts after Royals' Eric Hosmer hits a grand slam in the seventh inning to make it 13-1 Royals.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold gets ready for the next
Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold gets ready for the next batter after Royals' Eric Hosmer hits a grand slam in the seventh inning to make it 13-1 Royals.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele congratulates
Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele congratulates Royals' Eric Hosmer on his grand slam in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From right, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, and
From right, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, and pitcher Michael Fulmer keep distance between pitcher Bruce Rondon and the Royals after Rondon is ejected after he hits Mike Moustakas with a pitch in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Royals' assistant hitting coach holds back a player
Royals' assistant hitting coach holds back a player during the bench clearing in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Andrew Romine pitches in the ninth inning.
Tigers' Andrew Romine pitches in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    69 LINKEDIN 10 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — This wasn’t a fair fight. Not this series and certainly not this game. Although the brief benches-clearing fracas in the top of the ninth might have been more competitive.

    Six days after the Royals pounded out 16 runs and 19 hits against the Tigers in Kansas City, they ran roughshod over them again Wednesday at Comerica Park.

    Eric Hosmer’s first career grand slam capped a nine-run seventh inning and the Royals went on to a 16-2 victory. They had 22 hits in this one. It was the Royals’ eighth straight win and their second sweep of the Tigers in Detroit in two seasons.

    Since Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning in Kansas City last Wednesday — a game the Tigers would lose in the bottom of the ninth — the Royals have outscored the Tigers 42-10 and beat them five straight times.

    Since May 7, the Royals are 43-27. The Tigers, now 10 games under .500 yet again, are 30-40 in that span.

    BOX SCORE: Royals 16, Tigers 2

    With all that as a backdrop, the Royals took great exception to Bruce Rondon plunking Mike Moustakas with a fastball in the ninth inning. Moustakas took several steps toward the mound as the benches emptied quickly.

    Danny Duffy, the Royals starter and winner Tuesday night, was the most agitated and aggressive. He had to be restrained and pulled off the pile by a couple of teammates. No punches were thrown and Rondon, who was restrained by Michael Fulmer, was ejected.

    The Tigers used super utility man Andrew Romine to get the final two outs in the ninth. He gave up a walk and a single before getting two fly outs.

    This was a 4-1 game when the Royals came to bat in the top of the seventh. Left-hander Chad Bell, who relieved starter Anibal Sanchez, had pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Then the Royals unleashed an eight-hit assault.

    Bell gave up doubles to Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar and singles to Hosmer and Moustakas. He left with the bases loaded.

    Warwick Saupold, who hadn’t allowed an inherited runner to score all season, allowed all three of those runners to score, and more. Drew Butera singled in two, then with the bases reloaded, Hosmer unloaded, deep into the seats in right-center field.

    Bell was hit with five of the runs, Saupold four.

    Hosmer had five hits, scored four runs and knocked in six. Escobar had four hits and three RBIs. Whit Merrifield, Moustakas and Cain each had three hits.

    The Royals didn’t hit the ball nearly as hard against Sanchez, but they did enough damage to chase him from the game in the fourth inning.

    Nine singles, five in a three-run third inning, ruined Sanchez’s night. The average exit velocity on all the balls put in play against him was 83 mph, according MLB’s Baseball Savant. Only two balls were struck with exit velocity in excess of 100 mph.

    It was Sanchez’s shortest outing of the season, and he contributed to his demise with a pair of walks and a balk. The Royals also stole two bases off him.

    The Tigers, meanwhile, offered very little push-back against right-hander Ian Kennedy. He beat the Tigers for the second time this season, allowing just three hits through six innings.

    The lone run off Kennedy came in the fifth. Mahtook singled, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games, and scored on a double by Jose Iglesias. A sign of how this night went all the way around for the Tigers: Iglesias inexplicably tried to advance to third on the throw to the plate.

    He was out by five feet.

    The Tigers added an unearned run in the seventh.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

    69 LINKEDIN 10 COMMENTMORE