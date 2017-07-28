Jordan Zimmermann (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series on Friday night against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

Follow all of the action with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

TIGERS VS. ASTROS

When: Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV / radio: Fox Sports Detroit / 97.1 FM

Pitching matchup: Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann (6-8, 5.81 ERA) vs. Houston’s Dallas Keuchel (9-0, 1.67 ERA)

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Mikie Mahtook, CF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, RF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

ASTROS LINEUP

1. Derek Fisher, LF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Josh Reddick, CF

4. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

5. Marwin Gonzalez, SS

6. Carlos Beltran, DH

7. Brian McCann, C

8. Alex Bregman, 3B

9. Norichika Aoki, RF

