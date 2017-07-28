The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series on Friday night against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.
Follow all of the action with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
TIGERS VS. ASTROS
When: Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit
TV / radio: Fox Sports Detroit / 97.1 FM
Pitching matchup: Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann (6-8, 5.81 ERA) vs. Houston’s Dallas Keuchel (9-0, 1.67 ERA)
TIGERS LINEUP
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Nick Castellanos, 3B
3. Justin Upton, LF
4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
5. Mikie Mahtook, CF
6. Victor Martinez, DH
7. James McCann, C
8. Andrew Romine, RF
9. Dixon Machado, SS
ASTROS LINEUP
1. Derek Fisher, LF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Josh Reddick, CF
4. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
5. Marwin Gonzalez, SS
6. Carlos Beltran, DH
7. Brian McCann, C
8. Alex Bregman, 3B
9. Norichika Aoki, RF
MORE COVERAGE
Niyo: All business for Avilas as trade deadline looms
Astros show Tigers how to master a major rebuild
McCosky: Tigers malaise goes far deeper than Rondon incident
Matthew Boyd’s new daughter has perfect timing
Wojo: Fulmer wonders about Tigers' future, and his own
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs