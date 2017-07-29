Astros 6, Tigers 5
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Detroit— According to reports out of Toledo late Friday night, outfielder Jim Adduci was on his way back to the Tigers.
Adduci was just sent down five days ago when pitcher Drew VerHagen was recalled. So for Adduci to be activated, somebody on the 25-man roster must be going on the disabled list.
The Tigers would not confirm that Adduci had been recalled, so it’s possible there will be some medical tests run Saturday morning before a decision is made to put a player on the disabled list.
Nobody was removed from Friday's 6-5 loss to the Astros because of injury.
Twitter: @cmccosky
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs