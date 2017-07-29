Astros 6, Tigers 5
Astros' Josh Reddick (22) celebrates after hitting
Astros' Josh Reddick (22) celebrates after hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run against the Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on Friday, July 28. The Tigers lost, 6-5, and dropped their fourth straight game.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, and second
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, and second baseman Jose Altuve share a laugh before the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera catches a ball
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera catches a ball hit by Astros' Derek Fisher for an out during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros' Jose Altuve heads to third for a triple during
Astros' Jose Altuve heads to third for a triple during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during
Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez is unable to field
Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez is unable to field a single by Tigers' Nick Castellanos during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki watches from the
Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki watches from the dugout during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks in the dugout
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks in the dugout during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki waits on the play
Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki waits on the play during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during
Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, right, is greeted at home
Tigers' Nick Castellanos, right, is greeted at home by Dixon Machado after Castellanos' three-run home run during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers' Nick Castellanos celebrates after hitting a
Tigers' Nick Castellanos celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve runs to first during the
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve runs to first during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws out
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws out Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki fields
Houston Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki fields the single by Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock throws during
Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock throws during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers' Nick Castellanos bats during the fourth inning.
Tigers' Nick Castellanos bats during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks back
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki walks back to the dugout
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki walks back to the dugout after grounding out during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his solo home
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his solo home run clear the fence during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is greeted by third base coach
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is greeted by third base coach Dave Clark after a solo home run during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon stands on the mound
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros' Josh Reddick rounds the bases after his three-run
Astros' Josh Reddick rounds the bases after his three-run home run off Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon, right, is removed
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon, right, is removed during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon walks to the dugout
Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon walks to the dugout after being yanked during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf throws during the
Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf throws during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve turns a double play
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve turns a double play after getting a force out on Tigers' Dixon Machado during the eighth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Tigers' Justin Upton reacts after being called out
Tigers' Justin Upton reacts after being called out on strikes during the ninth inning. The Tigers lost, 6-5, and dropped their fourth straight game.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
    Detroit— According to reports out of Toledo late Friday night, outfielder Jim Adduci was on his way back to the Tigers.

    Adduci was just sent down five days ago when pitcher Drew VerHagen was recalled. So for Adduci to be activated, somebody on the 25-man roster must be going on the disabled list.

    The Tigers would not confirm that Adduci had been recalled, so it’s possible there will be some medical tests run Saturday morning before a decision is made to put a player on the disabled list.

    Nobody was removed from Friday's 6-5 loss to the Astros because of injury.

    Twitter: @cmccosky