Tigers' Jim Adduci (Photo: Ben Margot, Associated Press)

Detroit— According to reports out of Toledo late Friday night, outfielder Jim Adduci was on his way back to the Tigers.

Adduci was just sent down five days ago when pitcher Drew VerHagen was recalled. So for Adduci to be activated, somebody on the 25-man roster must be going on the disabled list.

The Tigers would not confirm that Adduci had been recalled, so it’s possible there will be some medical tests run Saturday morning before a decision is made to put a player on the disabled list.

Nobody was removed from Friday's 6-5 loss to the Astros because of injury.

