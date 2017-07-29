Detroit Tigers center fielder Alex Presley catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas during the second inning. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP)

Detroit — Last Sunday in Minnesota, Alex Presley winced in pain after taking a swing in the seventh inning. Manager Brad Ausmus and trainer Kevin Rand immediately came out to check on him.

Presley stoically waived them off and proceeded to line a single to left field. All seemed well enough, especially after he stroked singles in his next two at-bats, as well.

But something wasn’t right. He was fighting through a lower oblique strain on his right side.

“I’d been getting it looked at it and treated a couple of days before that,” he said. “But that’s when it reared up, at that point. I was like, I am good, I’m good, let me play it out. But it’s funny, looking at it now, the pitches I got hits on were low-velocity. I didn’t have to ramp up (his swing) as much.

“I tried to play through it, but it wasn’t getting any better.”

He had an MRI Saturday morning and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

“I had this once, years ago, but it was way worse,” Presley said. “This is very mild. It’s an oblique, but lower, down by the hip. It’s not the traditional oblique strain up by the intercostal muscle.”

The move was the answer to the question, why was Jim Adduci recalled from Triple-A Toledo late Friday night. He will fill in for Presley, who goes on the DL for the second time in a little over a month.

Adduci had been sent down to Toledo six days ago to make room for pitcher Drew VerHagen.

The timing wasn’t great for Presley, who is hitting .313 and had settled into regular playing time in right field since J.D. Martinez was traded.

“It sucks,” he said. “But just going out there and feeling like, A, I wasn’t helping myself physically and it was getting worse; and B, I can’t be out there for the team just battling and battling and trying not to be hurt — it’s not going to work.”

Presley served a stint on the seven-day concussion DL at the end of June. This 10-day stint was retroactive to Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m already two days in,” he said, smiling. “The 10-day DL seems like a really good idea at this point.”





