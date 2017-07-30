Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

As the Tigers pummeled one Astros reliever after another in this series — 14 runs in three games — you wonder if Tigers closer Justin Wilson could feel his trade stock rising.

“No clue,” he said afterward.

It’s a good bet Wilson will be dealt by 4 p.m. trade deadline on Monday. He is one of three left-handed relievers (Orioles' Zach Britton and Padres' Brad Hand) being bartered over by a handful of contending teams.

“As far as I know, I’ve got a flight to New York,” Wilson said. “The deadline is tomorrow. It is what it is. I don’t have any control over it.”

Astros left-hander Tony Sipp was bashed for five runs in one-third of an inning Sunday. The only other lefty in their bullpen is rookie Reymin Guduan, who was just recalled from Triple-A. Their need for an upgrade is clear.

“There are so many rumors out there, I’m just going to wait and see,” Wilson said. “I don’t have any control over it. It’d be one thing if I had a no-trade clause or something. But that’s not the case. We’ll just have to wait and see.”



Everyday Dan

Since giving up a home run to Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez on July 1, left-hander Daniel Stumpf has pitched in 14 games without giving up a run.

He’s allowed just four hits and fanned 10 in 12⅓ innings, including another scoreless seventh inning Sunday.

“I’m comfortable,” said Stumpf, a two-time Rule 5 draftee who signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers after spring training. “It’s more that I am going out and attacking. I feel like if I can get ahead, it’s going to be tough to get a hit. That’s my goal right now, trying to attack, get ahead and rely on my defense.”

Stumpf has been used primarily against left-handed hitters, who are hitting under .200 against him this season. He struck out left-handed hitting Nori Aoki and walked Derek Fisher on Sunday. But he induced a double-play grounder from Jose Altuve.

“I felt like if you can get up to this level, then somebody thinks you are good enough to be here,” he said. “So for me, it’s always been about opportunity. I told myself, if I get an opportunity, I will show them I can stay here.”



Around the horn

Miguel Cabrera’s two hits Sunday gave him 2,605 for his career, putting him in a tie with newly-minted Hall of Famer Tim Raines for 79th on Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list.

… Alex Presley, placed on the disabled list Saturday, has a Grade 1 strain in his lower right oblique. Grade 1 is the mildest.





