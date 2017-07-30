Tigers 13, Astros 1
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, center, is congratulated
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, center, is congratulated by Andrew Romine (17) and Jose Iglesias (1) after his grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera beats the throw to Houston
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera beats the throw to Houston Astros first baseman Tyler White (13) during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers Mikie Mahtook tosses his bat after getting
Detroit Tigers Mikie Mahtook tosses his bat after getting a base on balls during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields the grounder
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields the grounder hit by Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado during the second inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander catches
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander catches a new ball during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado catches a popup
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado catches a popup during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander prepares
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander prepares to pitch during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
The Motor City Wheels mascots race during the fourth
The Motor City Wheels mascots race during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers' James McCann singles against the Houston Astros
Tigers' James McCann singles against the Houston Astros to drive in Miguel Cabrera during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton beats the throw to Houston
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton beats the throw to Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann at home during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (9) fields
Houston Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez (9) fields a single by Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton next to second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander shakes
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander shakes hands with manager Brad Ausmus after the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, right,
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, right, talks with catcher James McCann after being relieved during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, right, high fives Miguel
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, right, high fives Miguel Cabrera after scoring from second on a double by Justin Upton during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during
Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki walks to the dugout
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki walks to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tigers' Justin Upton hits a grand slam against the
Tigers' Justin Upton hits a grand slam against the Astros during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
    As the Tigers pummeled one Astros reliever after another in this series — 14 runs in three games — you wonder if Tigers closer Justin Wilson could feel his trade stock rising.

    “No clue,” he said afterward.

    It’s a good bet Wilson will be dealt by 4 p.m. trade deadline on Monday. He is one of three left-handed relievers (Orioles' Zach Britton and Padres' Brad Hand) being bartered over by a handful of contending teams.

    “As far as I know, I’ve got a flight to New York,” Wilson said. “The deadline is tomorrow. It is what it is. I don’t have any control over it.”

    Astros left-hander Tony Sipp was bashed for five runs in one-third of an inning Sunday. The only other lefty in their bullpen is rookie Reymin Guduan, who was just recalled from Triple-A. Their need for an upgrade is clear.

    “There are so many rumors out there, I’m just going to wait and see,” Wilson said. “I don’t have any control over it. It’d be one thing if I had a no-trade clause or something. But that’s not the case. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

    Everyday Dan

    Since giving up a home run to Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez on July 1, left-hander Daniel Stumpf has pitched in 14 games without giving up a run.

    He’s allowed just four hits and fanned 10 in 12⅓ innings, including another scoreless seventh inning Sunday.

    “I’m comfortable,” said Stumpf, a two-time Rule 5 draftee who signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers after spring training. “It’s more that I am going out and attacking. I feel like if I can get ahead, it’s going to be tough to get a hit. That’s my goal right now, trying to attack, get ahead and rely on my defense.”

    Stumpf has been used primarily against left-handed hitters, who are hitting under .200 against him this season. He struck out left-handed hitting Nori Aoki and walked Derek Fisher on Sunday. But he induced a double-play grounder from Jose Altuve.

    “I felt like if you can get up to this level, then somebody thinks you are good enough to be here,” he said. “So for me, it’s always been about opportunity. I told myself, if I get an opportunity, I will show them I can stay here.”

    Around the horn

    Miguel Cabrera’s two hits Sunday gave him 2,605 for his career, putting him in a tie with newly-minted Hall of Famer Tim Raines for 79th on Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list.

    … Alex Presley, placed on the disabled list Saturday, has a Grade 1 strain in his lower right oblique. Grade 1 is the mildest.


