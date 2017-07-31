Tigers pitcher Shane Greene has been anointed the Tigers' new closer. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The trade deadline has come and gone and, so too, have several Tigers.

The Tigers' post-trade deadline squad will include a new closer in Shane Greene, after Justin Wilson was shipped to the Cubs on Sunday night, along with catcher Alex Avila, for a pair of prospects.

Greene could earn his first save by facing his former team when they Tigers take on the Yankees on Monday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Tigers lineup for the opener in the three-game series boasts a familiar look since outfielder J.D. Martinez was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks two weeks ago. Infielders Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias, whose names surfaces in trade rumors, remain with the Tigers, and are in the Monday's lineup.

So is right-hander Michael Fulmer (10-8, 3.35 ERA), who draws the start against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino (7-4, 3.03 ERA, 145 strikeouts in 127.2 innings) in a battle between talented young pitchers.

TIGERS AT YANKEES

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Monday, Yankee Stadium, New York

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 47-56, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 10 games behind the Cleveland Indians, and eight games behind a wild-card spot. The Yankees are 56-47, first place in the AL East.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jim Adduci, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP

YANKEES LINEUP

1. Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

2. Clint Frazier, LF

3. Aaron Judge, RF

4. Gary Sanchez, C

5. Chase Headley, 1B

7. Todd Frazier, 3B

8. Ronald Torreyes, SS

9. Wade Tyler, 2B

SP: Luis Severino, RHP