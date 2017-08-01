Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is generally considered the top prospect the Tigers acquired in a pair of July trades. (Photo: Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The dust has settled following Monday’s trade deadline, with the Tigers netting five prospects (and maybe a sixth) from two trades.

How’d they make out? Obviously, with prospects, it’s always too early to tell. But, it depends on where you do your reading.

Buster Olney of ESPN, for instance, gave the Tigers a “B” for their efforts in dealing outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three prospects, and closer Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of prospects and either cash or a player to be named later.

“Their return in the J.D. Martinez trade is regarded within the industry as too thin,” Olney wrote, “but the Tigers seemed to make out fine in their prospect haul for Wilson and Alex Avila.”

The Tigers landed five infielders: third baseman-shorstop Dawel Lugo, middle infielder Sergio Alcantara and middle infielder Jose King from the Diamondbacks, and third baseman Jeimer Candelario and infielder Isaas Paredes from the Cubs.

Four of those prospects — Candelario (No. 3), and Paredes (No. 8), Lugo (No. 14) and Alcantara (No. 23) — cracked the Tigers’ top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs ranked Candelario fifth among prospects acquired at the deadline, based on Fangraphs “future value” scale.

The Diamondbacks and Cubs each earned an “A” from Olney for their deftness at the deadline.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post, meanwhile, listed the Tigers among the losers from the trade deadline, in part, for who they were unable to unload.

“The Tigers dealt J.D. Martinez, Wilson and Alex Avila for a haul the rest of the industry did not see as much more than good — if that,” Sherman wrote. “Meanwhile, Detroit did not have the chutzpah to put Michael Fulmer out in a market that hungered for young starters and would have paid a ton for him, or slash enough off Justin Verlander’s 2018-19 $56 million payday to make him attractive.”

And, while the Tigers didn’t make CBS Sports’ lists of winners and losers, it’s worth noting the Cubs and the Diamondbacks’ offense were declared winners by Matt Snyder, who said Arizona “didn’t give up a lot to get J.D. Martinez’s bat into the middle of the lineup.”