New York — The questions started, mostly in jest at first, when the Tigers acquired third base prospect Dawel Lugo in the J.D. Martinez trade. But they got more serious when the club acquired the Cubs’ top prospect, third baseman Jeimer Candelario Sunday night.

What’s going on? What’s going to happen to Nick Castellanos? Is he not part of the organization's future?

General manager Al Avila addressed it on Monday.

“This has nothing to do with Nick or anybody on the major league club,” Avila said. “This has to do with refilling our organization at the minor-league level.”

Still, there has been organizational debate over where Castellanos would best fit in the next few years — first base or even possibly right field. Castellanos said he hasn’t talked to Avila or manager Brad Ausmus about a change of position.

But he’s not stressing it.

“I’ll do whatever they need,” Castellanos said. “They know that I’m not somebody that makes it about myself and my position — am I this, or am I that. At the end of the day, whatever makes the team better and the Tigers win, I’m going to do it with a smile, you know?

“I just want to play. That’s it. Wherever it is.”

The reason changing positions is a talking point in the organization is because, despite how hard he has worked and how far he’s come defensively in four years, he’s still grades out as a subpar defender at third base.

“He’s improved but he needs to continue to progress and get better,” Ausmus said.

Castellanos has changed his body, becoming leaner and quicker. He’s worked diligently on improving his flexibility and reflexes. But his range is still an issue (minus-14 zone rating and minus-19 runs saved according to Baseball Reference). And this year, his throwing arm has been a problem. Six of his career-high tying 15 errors have been throwing errors.

“That’s been surprising because he’s always been a very accurate thrower coming into this year,” Ausmus said. “So that has been a surprise and it’s an area he needs to return to form.”

Castellanos said, correctly, that part of the increase in errors this year is because he is getting to more balls than he has in the past. But he knows that is irrelevant — he’s paid to make plays.

“One thing that I’ve said is they’re never going to say I didn’t work hard, no matter what happens,” he said. “That’s why wherever I am — whether it’s at third, first, outfield — I’m going to work just as hard wherever I’m at.”

Ausmus doesn’t think it’s far-fetched for Castellanos to transition to outfield.

“He’s kind of leaned up and he seems to be running better than he did when I first got here,” Ausmus said. “For right now, though, he just needs to keep progressing as a third baseman.”

Avila agreed.

“Right now, we’re going to evaluate the club,” he said. “We’re going to see what we have in the players that we just got for the next two months, and we’ll determine what their future’s going to be within time.

“Right now, Nick is at third base. He’s our third baseman, and we will continue to evaluate our players. Then we’ll go into the offseason and see what we’re going to do as we move forward.”

Ready and willing

Ausmus said there was no plan to use John Hicks in right field the rest of the year, barring injury. Hicks had played a handful of games in right field at Toledo, just as another way the Tigers could get his power bat back onto their roster.

But, with Alex Avila traded, Hicks is the backup catcher and first baseman. He started at first base Tuesday.

“Yeah, I hadn’t played much outfield lately,” Hicks said. “With the trade deadline coming, they wanted to make sure was catching. But I felt comfortable out there. I would say it’s my third most comfortable position, but if they were in a pinch and they needed me to go out there, I feel I could do it.”

He joked and said he even has a broken-in outfielder’s glove, so he wouldn’t need to borrow one.

“Everyday you want to go out and show you belong here,” Hicks said. “Whether it’s behind the plate, at first base or in the outfield. They trust me that I can perform up here, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

Around the horn

Shortstop Jose Iglesias took treatment on his sprained right wrist Tuesday and was not in the starting lineup. He felt pain in the wrist after his last swing in the sixth inning on Monday.

Ausmus said once Iglesias came out of the game, he was going to start Dixon Machado Wednesday.

“Iggy said he felt better today,” Ausmus said.

…Left-hander Daniel Norris, on the DL with a left groin strain, threw out to 120 feet off flat ground on Monday.

Ausmus said Norris still felt fatigue in his left leg. Norris, though, said he was hopeful of throwing a bullpen session this weekend in Baltimore.

