New York — The Tigers have added eight young players since the draft, all of them presently reside among the organization’s top 30, according to MLB Pipeline. Two of them, acquired in trades this month, project to be third basemen — Jeimer Candelario, who is at Triple-A Toledo and coming fast, 18-year-old Isaac Paredes and Dawel Lugo, who is at Double-A Erie.

What does this portend for Tigers third baseman of the present, Nick Castellanos, who, though in his fifth season is but 25 years old?

“This has nothing to do with Nick or anybody on the major league club,” general manager Al Avila said Monday. ‘This has to do with refilling our organization at the minor-league level.”

Still, there has been organizational debate over where Castellanos would best fit in the next few years. Would he be best at first base once Miguel Cabrera moves into a designated-hitter role? With right field suddenly open, would it be wise to revisit playing him in the outfield? Or might Castellanos next offseason and next trade deadline be a player the Tigers flip for more prospects?

Those questions weren’t part of the Tigers’ thinking when they acquired prospects for J.D. Martinez, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.

“We've evaluated our system and we felt there was a void of position players,” Avila said. “And not any one position…We really set out to refill the organization with position players. Our main focus was to get the best talent available. If that happened to be two third-basemen as opposed to a third basemen and a shortstop, you still go for the best talent you can acquire.

"It's no different than you do in the draft.”

Candelario, who has already been up with the Cubs this year and last, is knocking on the big-league door. He was hitting .266 with a .507 slugging percentage and an .868 OPS at Triple-A Iowa, with 27 doubles, 12 homers and 52 RBIs.

He has been blocked in Chicago by corner infielders Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

“We've known Candelario for a while,” Avila said. “We think he can be a third baseman. We know he can play first, but we view him as a third baseman first. Our guys feel he can play a very good third base and we feel obviously he can hit.”

Avila wouldn’t put a timetable on when he might be called up — not even committing him to a September call-up.

“There’s still two months left in the season,” he said. “Right now, we’re going to evaluate the club. We’re going to see what we have in the players that we just got for the next two months, and we’ll determine what their future’s going to be within time.

"Right now, I couldn’t tell you whether we’re going to bring him up or not. It’s still too early for that. Nick is at third base. He’s our third baseman, and we will continue to evaluate our players. Then we’ll go into the offseason and see what we’re going to do as we move forward.”



Point taken

Avila took some heat locally and nationally for the three-prospect package the Tigers got back from Arizona for J.D. Martinez. The feeling was, he might have gotten a better deal had he waited until closer to the deadline.

But, as several team executives have bemoaned publicly in recent days, the market for position players dried up quickly.

“Very difficult,” Avila said. “People don't understand, particularly with the outfield market with JD — the lack of market and just how small a market it was. After weeks of weeks of doing our homework, I thought our guys did a great job eliminating what were the not serious contenders for JD.

“We were really happy with our situation with JD. Some people may look at it and say, 'Hey, you were a little light.' But if you really know the industry and you look at where the market is today, I thought we did very well.”

The Tigers got Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King for Martinez on July 18.



Grandma's not happy

Trading his son Alex wasn’t as tough as most would think, Avila said. It was long discussed and both certainly understand the business well enough to not get too emotional about it.

The rest of the family, however, didn’t take it as well. Avila was asked if his wife had spoken to him yet since the trade.

“Well, actually, the person that’s going to be really worse off is not so much my wife,” he said. “It’s my mom, Alex’s grandmother. She’s the one that might be the most angry.”

Avila had kept Alex abreast of all negotiations, and it was clear there was a good chance he would be dealt.

“Really, it’s no different than the rest of the guys,” Avila said. “Last week with J.D., you had the same emotional feelings. Obviously, you think, ‘Well, he’s your son so you probably feel even worse.’ Not really.

“It wasn’t a surprise, and at the end, when you have to say goodbye, you move on. It’s never an easy situation. It’s just something that we have to go through in the business.”



