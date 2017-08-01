Jim Adduci of the Detroit Tigers makes the catch for the out on a hit by Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning Monday at Yankee Stadium New York City. (Photo: Elsa, Getty Images)

New York — And now we return to baseball.

The trade deadline came and went Monday — leaving the Tigers clubhouse without catcher Alex Avila and closer Justin Wilson, both traded to the Cubs — but otherwise intact.

Which was of no concern to the fortified New York Yankees, who acquired right-hander Sonny Gray for their playoff drive and then summarily dismissed Tigers, 7-3.

The only drama was provided by some head-hunting by Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle — which had the Tigers hot during the game, but much more forgiving afterward.

BOX SCORE: Yankees 7, Tigers 3

“I’ve played against Kahnle coming up,” said Mahtook, who took a 98-mph fastball off the side of his head in the sixth inning. “It was a 2-2 pitch and I know he wasn’t trying to hit me in the head. There was no ill will towards him.”

In the moment, though, it was frightening. And, Mahtook had been hit earlier, by Yankees starter Luis Severino. So, his nerves were a little raw.

“(Kahnle) hit me, but just not as flush,” Mahtook said. “My helmet came off and it gave a little bit. Obviously, I didn’t feel any head pain or dizziness, nothing like that. I think I just got really lucky with avoiding it at the right time and it hitting my helmet the right way.”

He reacted with an angry expletive and grumbled all the way down to first base.

“That was just kind of a reaction,” he said. “Taking 100 mph to the head is scary. It can injure your life and end your career. So that was just more of a reaction to that, it wasn’t directed at anybody.”

Kahnle apologized to Mahtook after the inning. But he also threw up and in to James McCann that inning. And in the seventh, Dellin Betances threw up and in to Miguel Cabrera, who took a lap around the batter’s box to cool off before striking out.

Again, nerves were jangled.

“This is the big leagues,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “You throw that hard you have to be able to command the fastball. You can’t be up around guys’ heads.”

The result: Tigers starter Michael Fulmer drilled Jacoby Ellsbury to lead off the seventh. Both benches were warned and the beanballs ceased.

“It’s just baseball,” Mahtook said. “It’s well-documented that Betances has a little bit of a control issue right now. None of those were intentional or out of malice. It’s just one of those things. It’s over with, go play baseball.”

That inning — the entire game, actually — ended badly for Fulmer.

“Yeah, Ellsbury got hit, stole second and scored (on a triple by Clint Frazier),” Fulmer said. “That’s it. That’s all there was to it.”

That was just a tack-on run. The killing blow was a four-run fourth inning. And it could have been readily avoided.

Fulmer walked Aaron Judge to start the inning, but induced Gary Sanchez to hit a squibbing ground ball up the middle. Second baseman Ian Kinsler was poised to scoop it and step on second in one motion, but the ball hopped over his glove.

Fulmer walked Matt Holliday to load the bases and then gave up a two-run double to Chase Headley, who had three hits, and a two-run single to Todd Frazier.

“I thought my stuff was there,” Fulmer said. “The first three innings I felt like I was able to throw the ball where I wanted to. I just lost command, and that’s what happens when you lose command — you give up runs.”

His change-up was staying up in the zone, and Judge made him pay for that, whacking a 400-foot home run to left field in the fifth. It was his 34th home run.

Right fielder Jim Adduci had an eventful night. He dropped a two-out RBI single off Kahnle in the top of the sixth. Then in the bottom half of the inning, he reached into the right-field seats and took a two-run home run away from Todd Frazier.

“How about that catch,” Fulmer said. “I’m going to buy him a few beers tonight. I think that was the best catch I’ve seen in person.”

Adduci not only leaped above the wall, he also snatched the ball from a fan who was reaching for the ball and made contact with Adduci’s glove.

“It was high enough for me to get back there and I was waiting for it,” he said. “It carried a lot further that I thought. I just leaped and caught it. It happened so quick. When I was about to catch it, it felt like somebody pushed my hand.

“Not push it away but pushed it right into the ball. So it worked out well.”

He was asked what his vertical jump was.

“That was it,” he said, smiling. “That’s all I got.”

Shortstop Jose Iglesias left the game after striking out in the sixth inning. He lost his grip on the bat and was shaking his right hand in discomfort as he walked back to the dugout. X-rays taken after the game were negative.

He will be re-evaluated Tuesday.



Twitter: @cmccosky