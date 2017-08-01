Jim Adduci of the Detroit Tigers makes the catch for the out on a hit by Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning Monday at Yankee Stadium New York City. (Photo: Elsa, Getty Images)

New York — And now we return to baseball.

The trade deadline came and went Monday — leaving the Tigers clubhouse without catcher Alex Avila and closer Justin Wilson, both traded to the Cubs — but otherwise intact.

Which was of no concern to the fortified Yankees, who acquired right-hander Sonny Gray for their playoff drive and then summarily dismissed Tigers 7-3.

A four-run fourth inning off Michael Fulmer was the killing blow. And it could have been readily avoided.

BOX SCORE: Yankees 7, Tigers 3

Fulmer walked Aaron Judge to start the inning, but induced Gary Sanchez to hit a squibbing ground ball up the middle. Second baseman Ian Kinsler was poised to scoop it and step on second in one motion, but the ball hopped over his glove.

Fulmer walked Matt Holliday to load the bases and then gave up a two-run double to Chase Headley, who had three hits, and a two-run single to Todd Frazier.

Judge whacked a 400-foot home run to left field in the fifth, pulverizing a hanging, 2-0 change-up. It was his 34th home run.

The Tigers took exception to a couple of head-high pitches from reliever Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning. Mikie Mahtook, who was hit by starter Luis Severino in the second inning, was hit on the side of his head by a 98-mph fastball from Kahnle. It hit him flush on the helmet flap. Mahtook was furious, but uninjured, as he took first base.

Kahnle apologized to him after the inning. But Kahnle also threw up and in to James McCann that inning. And in the seventh, Dellin Betances threw up and in to Miguel Cabrera, who took a lap around the batter’s box to cool off before striking out.

The result: Fulmer drilled Jacoby Ellsbury to lead off the seventh. Both benches were warned and the beanballs ceased.

The inning ended badly for Fulmer, though. Ellbury stole second and scored on a triple by Clint Frazier.

Fulmer has been roughed up twice in his last three starts. Kansas City bounced him in the third inning (eight runs, seven hits) and the Yankees got him for seven runs (six earned), seven hits in six innings.

The Tigers made Severino work, seeing 116 pitches in five innings. He hit a batter and walked three, but only allowed four hits and one run.

Twice he struck out designated hitter Victor Martinez — with the bases loaded and two outs in the first, and with two on and two out in the fifth.

A two-out double by McCann — extending his hit streak to a career-best 10 games — scored Mahtook in the fourth inning, the only run off Severino.

Jim Adduci, who had gone 0-for-8 since being recalled from Toledo, dropped a two-out RBI single off Kahnle, again scoring Mahtook, in the sixth.

In the sixth inning, Adduci reached into the right-field seats and took a two-run home run away from Todd Frazier. He not only leaped above the wall, he also snatched the ball from a fan who was reaching for the ball and made contact with Adduci’s glove.

Down 7-2 in the ninth inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out against Jonathan Holder. That forced manager Joe Girardi to bring in closer Aroldis Chapman. An RBI ground out by Mahtook was all the damage.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias left the game after striking out in the sixth inning. He lost his grip on the bat and was shaking his hand in discomfort as he walked back to the dugout.



