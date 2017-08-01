Tigers' James McCann, left, greets John Hicks after his three-run home during the second inning on Tuesday. (Photo: Kathy Willens, Associated Press)

New York — This happened in 2015, too. After Yoenis Cespedes, David Price and Joakim Soria were dealt at the trade deadline, the remaining players bowed their necks and grinded through the rest of the season.

It wasn’t always pretty, they didn’t always win — but the compete level stayed high.

That’s the post-deadline objective once again.

“Just play the game with energy, play it properly and play to win,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers used a three-run home run by John Hicks and a solo blast by Justin Upton to beat the Yankees, 4-3, Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Yankees 3

“You’ve got to play to win, that’s the reason you play sports — to win. That doesn’t change regardless of what your record is.”

Things got dicey in the bottom of the eighth. Up 4-2 and Ausmus trying to find a workable setup solution with Shane Greene now the closer, Alex Wilson was summoned to begin the inning.

He got the first out, but gave up a hard single to Gary Sanchez, who ended up on second after Upton couldn’t field it cleanly in left center.

Ausmus brought in left-hander Daniel Stumpf to face left-handed hitting Didi Gregorius. Gregorius foiled the move by ripping the first pitch into center field, scoring Sanchez and cutting the lead to 4-3.

Greene came on, his first save opportunity as a closer was going to be a five-out attempt.

He quickly ended the eighth inning, getting Matt Holliday to hit into a 6-6-3 double play — a ground ball to shortstop Dixon Machado, who stepped on second and threw to first.

The Tigers missed a chance for an insurance run when James McCann, trying to score from second on a two-out single by Andrew Romine, was thrown out at the plate by Brett Gardner.

Greene made the skinny one-run cushion hold up, barely. He got the first two outs, then walked pinch-hitter Jacoby Ellsbury. He compounded the drama with an errant pick-off throw to first, which allowed Ellsbury to get to third.

The Tigers chose to walk Gardner intentionally and pitch to rookie Clint Frazier. Gardner stole second without a throw — putting the winning run in scoring position.

Undaunted, Greene got Frazier to pop out to shortstop to close it out.

Hicks, who took the roster spot of Alex Avila and is looking to make the most of what will be a two-month big-league audition, ignited the offense with a three-run home run off CC Sabathia in the second inning.

Hicks won a 10-pitch battle, fouling off six pitches before hitting a 3-2 slider into the seats in right field — a Yankee Stadium short-porch special — just out of the reach of a leaping Aaron Judge.

The blast provided a bail-out of sorts for Nick Castellanos. Castellanos had doubled, sending Miguel Cabrera to third, to start the inning.

McCann hit a ground ball to shortstop Gregorius. Castellanos, assumed incorrectly that Cabrera was going to try to score. Cabrera stayed and Castellanos ran into the out.

Hick’s three-run blast took some of the sting out of the gaffe.

Upton lashed his 18th homer of the year with two outs in the third, and that was all the Tigers got off Sabathia, who left after six innings. It was his 500th career game and start.

But on this night, he was upstaged by Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who was making his 253rd career start. He went 6.2 innings, the only damage against him was a two-run homer by Gregorius, a Yankee Stadium special, just clearing the right field wall — 325 feet.

Sanchez was spotting his fast on the upper and inside quadrants of the plate with precision most of the night, then throwing his wide array of breaking balls and change-ups to keep the Yankees hitters out front and off balance.

In the third inning, Tyler Wade doubled and went to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. Sanchez got Gardner to ground out, Frazier to pop out and Judge to ground out — no damage.

He allowed six hits and walk, and was at 101 pitches when he gave up a two-out single to Gardner in the seventh. That ended his night.

Bruce Rondon came on and dispatched Frazier — hitting 100, 101 and 102 on the radar gun.

