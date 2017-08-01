Tigers 4, Yankees 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez delivers during
Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez delivers during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia winds
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia winds up during the first inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
John Hicks #55 of the Detroit Tigers connects on a
John Hicks #55 of the Detroit Tigers connects on a second inning three run home run.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks watches a three-run home
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks watches a three-run home run during the second inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge leaps for
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge leaps for but can't reach a three-run home run by Detroit Tigers' John Hicks during the second inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' James McCann (34) greets John Hicks
Detroit Tigers' James McCann (34) greets John Hicks at the plate after Hicks' three-run home against the New York Yankees during the second inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, center, congratulates
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, center, congratulates John Hicks (55) after Hicks hit a three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the second inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
New York Yankees starting pitches Sonny Gray, left,
New York Yankees starting pitches Sonny Gray, left, and Jaime Garcia watch a baseball game between the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia reacts
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia reacts on the mound after allowing a three-run, home run during the second inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Bruce Rondon #43 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after
Bruce Rondon #43 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) prepares
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) prepares to tag Detroit Tigers' James McCann, who was out at the plate during the ninth inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado reacts after
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado reacts after catching a fly ball by New York Yankees' Clint Frazier for the final out in the Tigers' 4-3 victory.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado (49) talks to
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado (49) talks to relief pitcher Shane Greene (61) after Greene threw the ball past first base on a pickoff attempt, allowing New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury to advance to third during the ninth inning.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado (49) catches
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado (49) catches a pop fly by New York Yankees' Clint Frazier for the final out in the Tigers' 4-3 victory.  Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Shane Greene #61 and Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit
Shane Greene #61 and Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDIN 9 COMMENTMORE

    New York — This happened in 2015, too. After Yoenis Cespedes, David Price and Joakim Soria were dealt at the trade deadline, the remaining players bowed their necks and grinded through the rest of the season.

    It wasn’t always pretty, they didn’t always win  but the compete level stayed high.

    That’s the post-deadline objective once again.

    “Just play the game with energy, play it properly and play to win,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers used a three-run home run by John Hicks and a solo blast by Justin Upton to beat the Yankees, 4-3, Tuesday night.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Yankees 3

    “You’ve got to play to win, that’s the reason you play sports  to win. That doesn’t change regardless of what your record is.”

    Things got dicey in the bottom of the eighth. Up 4-2 and Ausmus trying to find a workable setup solution with Shane Greene now the closer, Alex Wilson was summoned to begin the inning.

    He got the first out, but gave up a hard single to Gary Sanchez, who ended up on second after Upton couldn’t field it cleanly in left center.

    Ausmus brought in left-hander Daniel Stumpf to face left-handed hitting Didi Gregorius. Gregorius foiled the move by ripping the first pitch into center field, scoring Sanchez and cutting the lead to 4-3.

    Greene came on, his first save opportunity as a closer was going to be a five-out attempt.

    He quickly ended the eighth inning, getting Matt Holliday to hit into a 6-6-3 double play  a ground ball to shortstop Dixon Machado, who stepped on second and threw to first.

    The Tigers missed a chance for an insurance run when James McCann, trying to score from second on a two-out single by Andrew Romine, was thrown out at the plate by Brett Gardner.

    Greene made the skinny one-run cushion hold up, barely. He got the first two outs, then walked pinch-hitter Jacoby Ellsbury. He compounded the drama with an errant pick-off throw to first, which allowed Ellsbury to get to third.

    The Tigers chose to walk Gardner intentionally and pitch to rookie Clint Frazier. Gardner stole second without a throw  putting the winning run in scoring position.

    Undaunted, Greene got Frazier to pop out to shortstop to close it out.

    Hicks, who took the roster spot of Alex Avila and is looking to make the most of what will be a two-month big-league audition, ignited the offense with a three-run home run off CC Sabathia in the second inning.

    Hicks won a 10-pitch battle, fouling off six pitches before hitting a 3-2 slider into the seats in right field  a Yankee Stadium short-porch special  just out of the reach of a leaping Aaron Judge.

    The blast provided a bail-out of sorts for Nick Castellanos. Castellanos had doubled, sending Miguel Cabrera to third, to start the inning.

    McCann hit a ground ball to shortstop Gregorius. Castellanos, assumed incorrectly that Cabrera was going to try to score. Cabrera stayed and Castellanos ran into the out.

    Hick’s three-run blast took some of the sting out of the gaffe.

    Upton lashed his 18th homer of the year with two outs in the third, and that was all the Tigers got off Sabathia, who left after six innings. It was his 500th career game and start.

    But on this night, he was upstaged by Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who was making his 253rd career start. He went 6.2 innings, the only damage against him was a two-run homer by Gregorius, a Yankee Stadium special, just clearing the right field wall  325 feet.

    Sanchez was spotting his fast on the upper and inside quadrants of the plate with precision most of the night, then throwing his wide array of breaking balls and change-ups to keep the Yankees hitters out front and off balance.

    In the third inning, Tyler Wade doubled and went to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. Sanchez got Gardner to ground out, Frazier to pop out and Judge to ground out  no damage.

    He allowed six hits and walk, and was at 101 pitches when he gave up a two-out single to Gardner in the seventh. That ended his night.

    Bruce Rondon came on and dispatched Frazier  hitting 100, 101 and 102 on the radar gun.

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    1 LINKEDIN 9 COMMENTMORE