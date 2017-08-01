Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday at the Yankees. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Yankees 0

Anibal Sanchez's last start ended in an ugly 16-2 loss to the Royals, so he was looking for better look Tuesday.

Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier each grounded to second and Aaron Judge popped out to second as Ian Kinsler recorded all three outs.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Yankees 0

Ian Kinsler led off the second game of the series by swinging on the first pitch and grounding out to first. Not exactly the ideal start. Mikie Mahtook followed suit, grounding out to third. Justin Upton then flew out to left for a quick, 1-2-3 top of the first.

Anibal Sanchez and the Tigers are in need of a bounceback performance.

The Tigers take on the Yankees on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-3 loss on Monday in the series opener, sapping the momentum from taking two of three for the American League-leading Houston Astros over the weekend.

Sanchez (2-1, 6.18 ERA), meanwhile, is coming off his worst outing since returning to Detroit after a one-month stay at Triple-A Toledo. He didn't survive the fourth inning, lasting 3.2 innings (four earned runs on nine hits and two walks) in a 16-2 drubbing last week.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez is getting the night off for the Tigers, with Miguel Cabrera filling in at the stop and John Hicks getting a start at first base. Mikie Mahtook is hitting second in the lineup.

They'll face lefty CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.66 ERA), who's enjoying a resurgence after back-to-back tough seasons (15-22 combined).

TIGERS AT YANKEES

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, New York

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 47-57, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 10 games behind the Cleveland Indians, and eight games behind the second wild-card spot. The Yankees are 57-47, first place in the AL East, a half-game ahead of the Red Sox.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. John Hicks, 1B

8. Dixon Machado, SS

9. Andrew Romine, RF

SP: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

YANKEES LINEUP

1. Brett Gardner, CF

2. Clint Frazier, LF

3. Aaron Judge, RF

4. Gary Sanchez, C

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Matt Holliday, DH

7. Chase Headley, 1B

8. Todd Frazier, 3B

9. Tyler Wade, 2B

SP: CC Sabathia, LHP