Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann starts Wednesday against the Yankees. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers may have an eye toward the future these days, but they're making life difficult for present-day American League heavyweights.

Sellers at the trade deadline, the Tigers remain a competitive bunch, and have a chance Wednesday afternoon to win their second straight series with a victory against the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

The Yankees are in the thick of the AL East race, a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox after getting tripped up by the Tigers on Tuesday night, and currently occupy one of the wild-card spots in the AL. The Tigers also won a weekend series against the Houston Astros, who own the AL's best record, but who also were without starting shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer.

Jordan Zimmerann (6-8, 5.69 ERA) gets the start Wednesday for the Tigers, having coming off a solid performance over the weekend against the Astros, holding Houston to three runs on six hits in seven innings in a 6-5 loss. Since stringing together four straight strong starts to open June, Zimmermann has alternated solid and rocky outings over his last six appearances.

The Tigers will face Masahiro Tanaka, who is in the midst of his worst of four major-league seasons with an 8-9 record and a 5.09 ERA. His ERA hasn't climbed above 3.51 in his first three seasons, where he's gone a combined 39-16.

TIGERS AT YANKEES

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Yankee Stadium, New York

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 48-57, fourth place in the American League Central Division, nine games behind the Cleveland Indians, and seven games behind a wild-card spot. The Yankees are 57-48, second place in the AL East, a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jim Adduci, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Andrew Romine, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmerann, RHP

YANKEES LINEUP

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

3. Aaron Judge, RF

4. Gary Sanchez, C

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Matt Holliday, DH

7. Chase Headley, 1B

8. Todd Frazier, 3B

9. Ronald Torreyes, 2B

SP: Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

MORE COVERAGE

'Adrenaline rush': Greene secures win in tense finish

Detroit News predictions: When will Tigers return to playoffs?

Castellanos willing to play wherever Tigers need