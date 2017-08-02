Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris remains on the mend with groin and quad strains. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

New York — Eventually, Daniel Norris is going to get healthy. Eventually, he’s going to be ready to rejoin the rotation.

The everyday pain and aggravation of his groin and quad strains has abated since he took a shot of cortisone shot last week. He’s been throwing long toss out to 120 feet the last couple of days but there is still some fatiguing in the left leg.

He hasn’t been cleared to throw off a mound.

“Hopefully that comes pretty soon,” Norris said Wednesday. “It seems like it’s been forever since I pitched. I am ready to get back out there and see how it feels.”

He made two rehab starts at Triple-A Toledo, and in both he had to shut it down early because of the leg strain. He will need to make at least two or three more rehab starts to rebuild his arm strength and pitch count.

The reality is, Norris might not be back for a few more weeks. But, eventually, by September, he will be back.

So the question is, what do the Tigers do then? Matthew Boyd has pitched well since returning to the rotation — three quality-start wins. Anibal Sanchez, one of the best stories of the season, has re-established himself, as well.

Jordan Zimmermann, Justin Verlander and Michael Fulmer are mainstays. So what happens when Norris is ready to return?

Manager Brad Ausmus was asked if going to a six-man rotation for the final month of the season was an option.

“I haven’t thought about it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s far-fetched. It would depend on where the team is at and how guys are pitching at the time. It would depend on the health of the other guys.

“That subject hasn’t been broached.”

Truth be told, it would be an organizational decision. Clearly, with the team out of contention, the front office will want to get as many starts for Boyd and Norris, two still-developing left-handers, as possible.

They certainly wouldn’t want to shut down the other starters, either, as long as they are healthy and producing.

Ausmus suggested that it wouldn’t have to be a strict six-man rotation. Verlander and Fulmer could still make their starts every fifth day, for example, and a rotation could be worked out for the other four starters.

But you see how tricky that could get. The pitchers the club needs to develop would be working on extra days of rest and getting fewer starts. The veterans who have earned their spots would ultimately lose starts, which could impact contract incentives, as well as having their routines altered, which could impact their performance.

It’s not a cut-and-dry proposition.

It likely will be a decision that general manager Al Avila and his lieutenants make, in tandem with Ausmus and pitching coach Rich Dubee.

And it could be further impacted in September if the organization feels it beneficial for the likes of Buck Farmer, Drew VerHagen or any other young starting pitcher — at Double A or Triple A — to get some big league exposure.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” Ausmus said. “A lot can happen between now and then.”

