New York — At some point this season, most likely during the last series in Minnesota, there is a good chance Andrew Romine is going to fulfill his dream to play all nine positions in one game.

“I’ve talked to him about it,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers beat the Yankees, 2-0, on Wednesday. “It’s something we’ve thought about doing. I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

Ausmus was a big part of the last time a major-league player played all nine positions in a game. It was in 2000, when Ausmus was playing for the Tigers. Manager Phil Garner allowed Shane Halter to play all nine.

It was the final game of that season and both the Tigers and Twins were well out of the postseason race.

“It would have to be a situation where the game didn't mean anything,” Ausmus said. “And if he is going to catch, the pitcher would have to be OK with it, because he'd have to catch an inning.

“So, there are some issues that have to be dealt with; some boxes that have to be checked off.

“But it's not out of the realm of possibility.”

Ausmus was the flex player in 2000, his athletic versatility enabling coach Doug Mansolino work out the positional rotation.

Ausmus caught the first six innings and then began moving around the diamond.

He went to third base when Halter caught in the seventh inning. He went to second base in the eighth when Halter pitched. Halter only pitched to one batter and moved to second base. Ausmus then went to first.

“I think we won the game, too,” Ausmus said.

They did, 12-11.

Romine has played every position on the diamond, including pitcher, this season except catcher. He is the team’s emergency catcher.

There have been four players in the history of the game to play all nine – Bert Campaneris in 1965, Cesar Tovar in 1968, Scott Sheldon and Halter in 2000.

Around the horn

Shortstop Jose Iglesias was held out of the lineup for the second straight game while he continues to get treatment on his sprained right wrist. Ausmus said he expects Iglesias to return to the lineup today in Baltimore.

… Justin Upton’s double in the first inning Wednesday set up the Tigers first run and continued his torrid hitting. Since the All-Star break, Upton came in hitting .343 with a .446 on-base percentage and an 1.046 OPS.

… James McCann extended his career-long hit streak to 12.

... Victor Martinez legged out a two-out double in the sixth, a liner down the right-field line that hit at the base of the wall. It was his 400th career double.

On deck: Orioles

Series: Four games, tonight-Sunday, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

First pitch: 7:05 Thursday-Saturday, 1:35 Sunday

TV/radio: All four games on FSD/97.1

Series probables: Thursday — LHP Matt Boyd (5-5, 5.30) vs. RHP Chris Tillman (1-6, 7.65); Friday — RHP Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.29) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (8-7, 5.37); Saturday — RHP Michael Fulmer (10-9, 3.59) vs. LHP Wade Miley (5-9, 5.60); Sunday — RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-1, 5.83) vs. RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (4-7, 6.56)

Scouting report

■ Boyd, Tigers: Three straight quality starts for Boyd since his return from Toledo, including a win against the Astros in his last start (7.1 innings, three runs). In his last three starts, all wins, he’s allowed nine runs in 19.1 innings with 16 strikeouts.

■ Tillman, Orioles: It’s been a rough year all the way around, but he’s been far better at home than on the road. He’s 1-3 with a 5.20 ERA and .291 opponent’s average at home; 0-3, 13.27, .443 on the road. Right-handed hitters are hitting .346 off him this year, lefties .342. Rough.