Pittsburgh — The question was about the battle-level of his offense.

The Tigers, who ended the road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Pirates Tuesday — finishing with four straight losses after a 4-1 start — went 14 straight innings without a run.

The three runs they scored in the sixth inning, cutting a 6-0 deficit in half, matched the run total of the previous 22 innings. They got one hit on Monday. Outside of the three-run sixth Tuesday, they got two singles.

“They fought back in the sixth inning and scored three runs,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who disagreed with the premise. “Our offense had a little trouble scoring runs, and you guys always point to the same thing: When we don’t have baserunners it’s a lack of energy and a lack of effort.

“It’s not.”

Again, the question was not about energy or effort. It was about what seemed to be a lot of non-competitive at-bats in both games against the Pirates, and throughout the four-game skid.

The Pirates bullpen pitched five perfect innings in the two games. The Tigers had one baserunner after the sixth inning in both games. It was primarily roll-over ground balls and lazy fly outs, a lot of them early in the count.

Justin Upton, Miguel Cabrera, and Nick Castellanos, the 3-4-5 hitters in these two games were 0-for-19.

The Tigers started this trip looking strong, like they’d been freed from the binds of trade deadline stresses. They are coming home dead team walking.

“The trip ended on a sour note,” catcher James McCann said. “We started out playing well and it would have been nice to carry it through the whole road trip. But we need to move on. We need to get home and get back to playing quality ball.”

The Pirates put the Tigers in a 6-0 hole against starter Matthew Boyd.

Boyd, who looked sharp the first time through the order, wound up getting KO’d in the fifth before he could record an out. All six runs would go on his ledger, five earned, as would nine of the 10 hits.

“I didn’t execute a few pitches to the guys who led off the innings,” Boyd said. “And the ones that some of the runs scored on I did execute. I just didn’t get the results I wanted. Unfortunately, I let the team down. I couldn’t keep it close.”

Here’s an illustration of Boyd’s night went.

Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a ringing home run to right-center field, his 23rd of the year. To that point, Boyd seemed in good form. He’d allowed a run through the first three innings with three strikeouts.

But the second time through the order, the Pirates got to him. After McCutchen’s bomb, David Freese and Sean Rodriguez singled, and with two outs, Boyd walked No. 8 hitter Francisco Cervelli to get to the pitcher’s spot in the order.

Chad Kuhl, who was 1-for-32 this season, was utterly fooled on a first-pitch curve ball and offered a half-hearted pass at the ball. He shared a sheepish grin with his dugout before settling back into the box. Boyd threw him another curve ball and he looped it into left field — two-run single.

“I threw a curve ball and he took a real bad swing at it,” Boyd said. “Then I threw another one and he hit it off the end of his bat and it landed right behind (shortstop Andrew) Romine – broken bat or whatever.

“That ball carries three feet shorter and Romine catches it and we’re not having this conversation. It’s the way it happens sometimes.”

The Pirates were 1 for 9 against Boyd the first time through the order. The second time, 5 for 8 with a walk.

“There were a couple of pitches there where they took advantage of mistakes,” McCann said. “And maybe we got a little predictable at times (with pitch calling). I will have to go back and look at the film to see what happened, but bottom line, we didn’t make pitches when we needed to make them.

“And they took advantage of it.”

After being held scoreless for the first 14 innings of this series, the Tigers’ bats finally broke through in the sixth. Kuhl had allowed just two hits and struck out six through the first five innings.

Jeimer Candelario, sent up to pinch-hit for the pitcher’s spot, ripped an 0-2 single to right field in his first at-bat as a Tiger to start the inning. Ian Kinsler singled and Jim Adduci followed with an RBI double.

“That was good,” Ausmus said. “We congratulated him on his first hit as a Tiger.”

But, after the game he was sent back to Toledo. Jose Iglesias will return off bereavement leave Wednesday.

Kinsler scored on a wild pitch and Adduci came home on a sacrifice fly by Cabrera.

That was it.

On Monday, Pirates relievers George Kontos and Juan Nicasio dispatched six straight Tigers hitters. Tuesday, relievers A.J. Schugel, Kontos and Felipe Rivero put down nine straight.



