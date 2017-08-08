Jeimer Candelario of the Detroit Tigers singles to right field in the sixth inning. (Photo: Justin Berl, Getty Images)

In what looked like a pitcher’s duel early on, the Pirates beat the Tigers for the second straight day, 6-3, on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Boyd’s day was short-lived. He pitched four-plus innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and a walk. He also struck out five, but his day was downhill after the second inning.

Pirates’ starter Chad Kuhl (six innings) had a solid day on the mound as well as the plate. He allowed three earned runs, all in the sixth, on five hits. He also drove in two runs with a single in the fourth.

The Tigers (51-61) chased him after the sixth, however, as recently called-up Jeimer Candelario recorded his first hit with Detroit which sparked a mini rally. His single, which led to a three-run sixth, wasn’t enough to bring the offense all the way back.

Candelario finished 1-for-2 in his first game with the Tigers while Mikie Mahtook led the team with two hits in four at-bats.

Andrew McCutchen and David Freese each went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Pirates (56-57).

Looking to remain hot, Justin Verlander (7-7 4.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday evening while the Pirates will send out Ivan Nova (10-8, 3.66).

Top 9th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Felipe Rivera entered the game, seeking his 10th save of the year.

Justin Upton grounded out to the pitcher. Miguel Cabrera finished off his day 0-for-3, grounding out to short. John Hicks, the pinch-hitter for Daniel Stumpf, struck out swinging to end the game.

Bottom 8th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

After two strong innings, Warwick Saupold was replaced by Daniel Stumpf.

He got Sean Rodriguez and Jordy Mercer to strike out immediately. Francisco Cervelli singled to center with two outs. John Jaso replaced pitch George Kontos as the pinch-hitter. He then grounded out to second.

Top 8th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

George Kontos entered the game in relief for the Pirates to start the eighth.

Jeimer Candelario grounded out to second, Ian Kinsler flew out to left on the first pitch and Jim Adduci flew out to center for yet another 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom 7th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Warwick Saupold took the mound for the second consecutive inning.

He struck out Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell for the first and third out, respectively. David Freese grounded to short for the second out.

Top 7th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

A.J. Schugel entered the game in relief for the Pirates.

Mikie Mahtook and James McCann each grounded out to third on the first pitch to start the inning. Andrew Romine then lined out to center, capping off a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom 6th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Jeimer Candelario remained in the game, replacing Nick Castellanos at third base. Warwick Saupold relieved Edward Mujica.

Gregory Polanco entered the game as a pinch-hitter for pitcher Chad Kuhl, striking out looking after an eight-pitch at-bat. Starling Marte lined out to second after another long at-bat. On the first pitch, Josh Harrison flew out to center.

Top 6th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Edward Mujica was supposed to lead off the sixth, but he was relieved by pinch-hitter Jeimer Candelario. The recent call-up singled on a line drive to left for his first career hit with Detroit. Ian Kinsler singled on a ground ball through the left side of the infield.

The Tigers scored their first run in the series via a Jim Adduci double to left which plated Candelario. Kinsler moved to third. Then, on the first pitch, Justin Upton lined out to first. With Miguel Cabrera batting, a wild pitch scored Kinsler and moved Adduci to third. Cabrera then hit a sacrifice fly to right.

Nick Castellanos then grounded out to second.

Bottom 5th: Pirates 6, Tigers 0

Matthew Boyd's struggles continued in the fifth.

Josh Harrison singled to left to start the inning and advanced to third thanks to a single to right by Andrew McCutchen. Boyd's command was off as a wild pitch with David Freese at the plate moved McCutchen into scoring position.

David Freese singled on a grounder up the middle, scoring Harrison and moving McCutchen to third. That spelled the end of Boyd's day.

Edward Mujica entered the game in relief.

Josh Bell entered the game as a pinch hitter for Jose Osuna and promptly reached base on an error by Nick Castellanos. The bases were loaded with no outs. Sean Rodriguez recorded the Pirates first out with a swinging strike three. Jordy Mercer hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring McCutchen and moving Freese to third.

Francisco Cervelli was called out on strikes to end the inning.

Top 5th: Pirates 4, Tigers 0

Mikie Mahtook singled to center to begin the top half, but was quickly forced out at second on a double play grounder to short by James McCann. Andrew Romine then struck out.

Bottom 4th: Pirates 4, Tigers 0

On the second pitch of Andrew McCutchen's leadoff at-bat in the bottom of the fourth, he homered to center. David Freese then singled to right.

Jose Osuna was the first out of the inning, popping up to second. Sean Rodriguez singled sharply to left, putting two runners on with only one out. Jordy Mercer then struck out swinging. Francisco Cervelli then walked to load the bases.

Strolling to the plate with an .031 average, pitcher Chad Kuhl singled to left, plating two runs and helping himself. Starling Marte then flew out to center to end the lengthy inning.

Top 4th: Pirates 1, Tigers 0

For the second time in as many at-bats, Justin Upton struck out. Miguel Cabrera struck out swinging in the next at-bat. On the second pitch, Nick Castellanos flew out to right to end a quick inning with no punch-back from the Tigers' offense.

Bottom 3rd: Pirates 1, Tigers 0

Jordy Mercer finally got the Pirates into the hit column with a sharp double down into the left field corner. Francisco Cervelli then struck out looking. Pirates' starting pitcher Chad Kuhl grounded out on a bunt to first and the Tigers held Mercer at second.

Starling Marte drove in the game's first run with a single to right, though. Josh Harrison flew out on the first pitch to right field, ending the inning.

Top 3rd: Tigers 0, Pirates 0

After striking out two batters in the bottom of the second, Matthew Boyd led off the top of the third at the plate. He grounded out on a 2-2 pitch to second.

Ian Kinsler popped out to short and Jim Adduci flew out to right to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 0, Pirates 0

The early pitching duel continued in the home half of the second.

Matthew Boyd got David Freese and Sean Rodriguez to strike out swinging for outs No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. Jose Osuna popped out to short for the second out.

Top 2nd: Tigers 0, Pirates 0

Miguel Cabrera's struggles at the plate continued in the second as the Tigers' No. 4 batter flew out to center to start the inning. Nick Castellanos became the third strikeout victim, getting called out on a full-count strike three.

Mikie Mahtook recorded the first hit of the game with a two-out infield single to short. With James McCann at the plate, a wild pitch from Chad Kuhl moved Mahtook to second. A few pitches later, McCann drew a walk.

However, Andrew Romine grounded out to end the threat.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Pirates 0

Matthew Boyd got the ball to start the game for the Tigers.

After getting ahead 0-2 on Starling Marte, it took Boyd seven pitches to get him to fly out to right. Josh Harrison struck out and then Andrew McCutchen flew out to right.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Pirates 0

To start the second game of a road series against the Pirates, Chad Kuhl took the mound for Pittsburgh.

Ian Kinsler grounded out and both Jim Adduci and Justin Upton struck out for a quick 1-2-3 top half of the opening inning.

After being shut out and held to one hit by the Pirates Monday night, the Tigers and starter Matthew Boyd are hoping to return the favor.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (FSD/97.1) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The Tigers enter the matchup on a three-game skid and have been outscored 20-5 during that span.

Even more troubling has been Boyd's struggles on the road. In nine road starts this season, he has a 5.61 ERA.

Boyd gave up five hits and three runs in 4.1 innings in his last outing against the Orioles, yet the Tigers have won each of the past five games he has pitched.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jim Adduci, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Mikie Mahtook, CF

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, SS

9. Matthew Boyd, LHP

PIRATES LINEUP

1. Starling Marte, LF

2. Josh Harrison, 2B

3. Andrew McCutchen, CF

4. David Freese, 3B

5. Jose Osuna, 1B

6. Sean Rodriguez, RF

7. Jordy Mercer, SS

8. Francisco Cervelli, C

9. Chad Kuhl, RHP