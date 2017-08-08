Jeimer Candelario of the Detroit Tigers singles to right field in the sixth inning. (Photo: Justin Berl, Getty Images)

Pittsburgh — It was a short stay, but he certainly made the most of it.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, the club’s No. 3-rated prospect, ripped a pinch-hit single on an 0-2 count and scored the sixth inning and later grounded out in his Tigers debut Tuesday night.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I was just being aggressive in the zone and trying to make something happen. For the opportunity, I thank God this one.”

As he expected, he was informed after the game that he was heading back to Toledo. Shortstop Jose Iglesias, off the bereavement list, will rejoin the team Wednesday.

“I got to know the guys; it’s a good group of guys with a lot of veterans and young guys, too,” he said. “I just learned from them and how they take care of their business and how they take care of their job.”

More: 'Sour note': Punchless Tigers lose again to finish 4-5 trip

Manager Brad Ausmus answered questions before the game about why he didn’t start Candelario in either of the two games.

“The bottom line is that Candelario is just here until Iglesias comes back,” Ausmus said. “Then there will be a determination as to whether he comes up again at some point before the season ends – in September.

“He’s still developing, Nick (Castellanos) is still playing third. And unless there’s some change, that’s how it’s going to be.”

Ausmus isn’t trying to be cold, it’s just the reality of the situation. He understands the fan base is clamoring to see new faces, especially touted prospects like Candelario (No. 3 in the organization) who was acquired in a trade for popular players (Alex Avila and Justin Wilson).

But he’s tasked with winning games nightly and he’s made a 162-game commitment to the players who have earned starting spots and regular playing time.

“They (fans) want me to play him?” Ausmus said. “Similar to when they wanted us to bring Joe Jimenez up and close right away?”

There is not much to be gained, Ausmus said, by throwing Candelario out there for one token start.

“What’s that going to tell me?” he said. “You don’t really get a read on a player until he starts to get out there on a regular basis. I don’t know what that schedule or timeline looks like, but it’s not going to be in the couple of days he’s filling a roster spot for someone on the bereavement list.”

Norris progressing

His second bullpen session went much better than his first.

Daniel Norris essentially worked two 20-pitch innings, simulating the up-and-down of an inning, in his session Tuesday.

“It went really well,” he said. “I was pleased with it. It’s the best I’ve thrown a baseball in a while. The up-and-down was good. I tested my legs and they felt good.”

Norris is on the disabled list with a left groin strain. He’s also battled tightness in his quad. He credits the team’s physical therapist, Robbie Williams, with improving his flexibility and mobility.

“Everything we’ve been doing in rehab with Robbie, we’ve just really been getting after it,” Norris said. “Every day I get to the field and have zero down time. Game time is the only time I get to rest.

“We’ve been working hard on my legs and I’ve benefited from that.”

He said he’s gained two inches on his right quad through the work, which now matches the size of his left one.

There’s also been a mechanical component to his rehab. Pitching coach Rich Dubee has been working with him on changing two long-ingrained habits.

“He’s coming along,” Dubee said. “We’re trying to get him to land on the balls of his feet instead of his heel.”

If Norris can do that consistently, it will help curtail the other bad habit — he has an exaggerated recoil especially when he throws his fastball. The recoil sometimes keeps him from finishing the pitch and it can cost him velocity.

“I’ve done that my whole life,” Norris said. “I’m trying not to do that as much. But it’s just natural.”

The Tigers haven’t determined the next step for Norris, though soon he will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers haven’t determined the next step for Norris. Ausmus said there was a chance he might be sent to Toledo on Friday to pitch a simulated game. That is not set in stone.



Around the horn

Drew VerHagen will make his second start of the season on Thursday, Ausmus confirmed. He is holding Michael Fulmer’s rotation spot. VerHagen has been taking slider lessons from Justin Verlander. He’s started using Verlander’s preferred grip and said Tuesday that it made a big difference. He said, though it was still inconsistent, it was tighter and had more bite.

… Outfielder Alex Presley (lower oblique strain) did baseball activities on the field for the second straight day. Barring any setbacks, he is expected to start a rehab assignment at Toledo Wednesday.



Twitter: @cmccosky

