Detroit — It was back to must-see JV Wednesday night — at least through the first five innings.

Justin Verlander was putting together another memorable performance, not allowing a hit through 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. But Josh Bell broke up the party with a double off the glove of Nicholas Castellanos to thwart the no-hit bid.

Castellanos was far from third base in a shift on the play, which glanced off his glove and into left field, as Bell motored around first and into second base.

Verlander, who has two no-hitters in his career, had thrown 75 pitches and has given up three walks to the Pirates, who won the first two games of the four-game home-and-home series this week.

Verlander was perfect through 2 1/3 innings before hitting John Jaso on a pitch that bounced before grazing Jaso on the right leg. Verlander also walked the next batter, Starling Marte, but got Adam Frazier to ground out to shortstop to end the inning.

In the fourth, Verlander (7-7) gave up two more walks, to Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco, but Jordy Mercer lined out to second to end the threat. Verlander’s bid hung in the balance in the fifth, when Francisco Cervelli hit a pop-up to right field, where Jim Adduci had to reach to make a catch near his cleats just as he was heading into foul territory.

Adduci finished the inning by catching another tricky pop-up, leaving Verlander unscathed through five.

