Detroit — At least for one night, it was time to turn back the clocks to the vintage Verlander — or “must-see JV” — of 2011 and 2012.

Justin Verlander put together another memorable performance on Wednesday night, firing 5 2/3 innings of no-hit nostalgia against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Josh Bell broke up the party with a sharp double off Nicholas Castellanos’ glove to thwart the no-hit bid.

That was all Verlander gave up, handcuffing the Pirates for one hit through eight innings, with six strikeouts and three walks and a hit batter in the 10-0 victory, which ended the Tigers’ four-game losing streak.

“You can’t help but notice it, especially after four or five innings,” Verlander said of the no-hit bid. “You remind yourself there’s a long way to go. After six is when I try to step on the gas and try to go for it.

“I fell one out shy of that. Nick almost made a great play on the left side, a hard-hit ball, clean hit. After that, it’s just to keep pitching and see if we can get deep in the game, save the bullpen and get us a win.”

Verlander finished with a flurry, striking out four straight batters and punctuating his outing with an easy toss to first on Adam Frazier’s comebacker to the mound. Verlander (8-7) tipped his cap as he headed to the dugout, just one play from another potential no-no.

On the Bell hit, Castellanos was playing off third base in a shift and the ball glanced off his glove and into left field, as Bell motored around first and into second base.

“Balls hit like that off lefties are tough because they’re slicing away from you,” Castellanos said. “I was mad that it hit off the end of my glove — mad enough that I forgot there was a runner still.”

What made the hit sting a little more was the palpable situation of a no-hitter, which was on everybody’s mind.

“Everybody in the stadium is aware of it,” Castellanos said. “You don’t talk about it, but everybody knows what’s going on.”

Verlander extinguished the rally and preserved the shutout, getting Josh Harrison to line out to first to end the sixth.

With Verlander staked to a 6-0 lead, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he had talked to him about maintaining a reasonable pitch count, which Verlander obliged by striking out four of the last five batters.

“He’s had some high pitch counts recently but he said he was all right and I promised him I wouldn’t let him go past 115, and he kept his promise by not going past 115,” Ausmus joked.

The Tigers had plenty of run support for Verlander, with a run in the first inning off an RBI single by Castellanos. They added two in the second, on a double by John Hicks, who advanced to third on an error by Gregory Polanco. Hicks scored on Andrew Romine’s sacrifice fly and two batters later, Ian Kinsler hit his 11th home run of the season, to make it 3-0.

In the seventh, Kinsler and Jim Adduci led off with walks and Miguel Cabrera was hit by Pirates starter Ivan Nova (10-9). Castellanos cleared the bases with a triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0.

By then, Verlander had slammed the door shut, getting to 100 pitches after seven innings with a sharp slider that befuddled the Pirates hitters.

“I felt like I tightened my stuff up,” Verlander said. “(The slider) was probably the best the last couple innings that it was all night. After the first few innings, I was apprehensive about my slider but once it clicked it was good to go.”

Hicks and Romine walked to start the eighth and Jose Iglesias reached on an error. Kinsler cleared the bases with a double to the left-center gap, cushioning the lead to 9-0.

Verlander, who has two no-hitters in his career, had reached familiar territory with only 75 pitches and three walks through five innings. He was perfect through 2 1/3 innings before hitting John Jaso on a pitch that bounced before grazing Jaso on the right leg. He also walked the next batter, Starling Marte, but got Frazier to ground out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Verlander gave up two more walks, to Bell and Polanco, but Jordy Mercer lined out to second to end the threat. Verlander’s bid hung in the balance in the fifth, when Francisco Cervelli hit a pop up to right field, where Adduci had to reach to make a stretching grab just as he was heading into foul territory.

Adduci finished the inning by snagging another tricky pop up, leaving Verlander unscathed through five.

“Today, I felt like as close as I’ve gotten. Each of my starts in the last five or six has gotten better and better,” Verlander said. “Today wasn’t perfect but every time out is getting incrementally better.”

Bell added a one-out double in the ninth inning and Chris Stewart a pinch-hit single, to put runners at the corners, but Shane Greene got out of the rally with a double play to end it.

