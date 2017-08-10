The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, beats the tag from Pirates catcher Chris Stewart to score from first base on a triple by Nick Castellanos during the first inning Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

After breaking out for 10 runs and a shutout on Wednesday, the Tigers struggled Thursday afternoon in the series finale at Comerica Park against the Pirates, losing 7-5.

In his second start of the season, replacing Michael Fulmer who is on the DL, Drew VerHagen (3 2/3 innings) struggled. He only allowed two earned runs in his previous start, but the Pirates (57-58) got to him early. In fact, he allowed six earned runs on nine hits. He struck out just one batter.

VerHagen’s replacement, Warwick Saupold, kept the Tigers in the game, though. He went 3 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs, striking out two.

Gerrit Cole, on the other hand, held the Tigers (52-62) in check after they scored three through the first three innings. He pitched past the seventh inning for the first time this season. He went eight full innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits.

Cole also struck out seven.

The Tigers would finish with nine hits, led by Mikie Mahtook and Nick Castellanos. They both went 2-for-4 but Mahtook had a solo home run and Castellanos had two RBIs and a triple. Victor Martinez and Justin Upton each added two hits as well.

Pittsburgh recorded 13 hits, led by Adam Frazier who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Four Pirates batters had two hits.

The Tigers will host Minnesota to kick off a three-game weekend series Friday evening. Anibal Sanchez (3-2, 6.62 ERA) will get the nod for the Tigers and Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.03) will start for the Twins.

Bottom 9th: Pirates 7, Tigers 5

Juan Nicasio entered the game in relief coming off nine straight scoreless appearances.

Justin Upton hit a bloop single into shallow left. Miguel Cabrera put a charge into a ball into right-center, but Starling Marte ran it down in the gap to rob him of a double. Nick Castellanos then singled to center.

Nicasio was replaced by Pirates' closer Felipe Rivero with one out.

Victor Martinez hit a double into left, driving in Upton and moving Castellanos to third. James McCann grounded out to second, but Castellanos scored. John Hicks came in to replace Andrew Romine as a pinch hitter. He struck out to end the game.

Top 9th: Pirates 7, Tigers 3

Bruce Rondon entered the game in relief for the Tigers.

Adam Frazier got his third hit of the day with a single into left. Andrew McCutchen grounded into a fielder's choice as Frazier was forced at second. Josh Bell popped out to third. David Freese grounded out to Ian Kinsler who fired to first.

Bottom 8th: Pirates 7, Tigers 3

For the first time this season. Gerrit Cole would go more than seven full innings.

Jose Iglesias and Ian Kinsler grounded out to short and third, respectively, to start the home half. Mikie Mahtook then grounded out to first to end the quick inning.

Top 8th: Pirates 7, Tigers 3

Edward Mujica entered the game in relief for the Tigers.

Sean Rodriguez hit a solo homer to start the inning. Jordy Mercer then grounded out to second. Miguel Cabrera made a diving stop on a Chris Stewart grounder to first, stepping on first for the out. Starling Marte then struck out swinging.

Bottom 7th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Victor Martinez flew out to center before James McCann looked to hit an infield single, but the Pirates wanted a review. It was the fourth review of the game and the call would be overturned as McCann was ruled out. Andrew Romine struck out swinging on three pitches.

Top 7th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Getting in a good day's work out of the bullpen, Warwick Saupold remained on the mound.

Andrew McCutchen lined out to Jose Iglesias at short. Josh Bell popped up to shallow left and it was just out of Iglesias' reach for a single. David Freese struck out swinging on a pitch low and outside. Gregory Polanco flew out to right to end the Pirates' half of the seventh.

Bottom 6th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Gerrit Cole remained in the game for the Pirates.

Justin Upton popped out to first base. Miguel Cabrera was caught looking at strike three for the second out. Nick Castellanos popped out to first.

Top 6th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Warwick Saupold entered the game yet again, looking to make up for the shaky Drew VerHagen start.

Chris Stewart flew out to left, Starling Marte flew out to center and Adam Frazier also flew out to center to cap off a 1-2-3 sixth, the Tigers' first of the game.

Bottom 5th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Jose Iglesias earned a leadoff walk in the fifth, but Ian Kinsler grounded into a double play to short on the first pitch. Mikie Mahtook struck out swinging to end the quick inning.

Top 5th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Warwick Saupold remained in the game for the Tigers.

Josh Bell popped one into shallow left and Jose Iglesias went back and made a patented over-the-shoulder catch. David Freese then walked with one out.

Gregory Polanco grounded to first and Miguel Cabrera mishandled it originally, but tossed to Saupold to get the out, but it was challenged by the Pirates and overturned. There would be runners at first and second after the infield hit.

Sean Rodriguez popped out to shallow right and Jordy Mercer then grounded out to short.

Bottom 4th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Victor Martinez singled to right to lead off the bottom of the inning. James McCann then flew out to deep center and Andrew Romine grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Top 4th: Pirates 6, Tigers 3

Drew VerHagen took the mound, looking for a much quicker fourth inning.

Sean Rodriguez grounded out to short, Jordy Mercer lined out to right and Chris Stewart singled to center to spoil VerHagen's first 1-2-3 bid of the game. Starling Marte followed that up with a single to left, moving Stewart into scoring position.

After a mound visit, VerHagen's struggles continued with a wild pitch, moving both runners over.

A two-out, two-RBI double by Adam Frazier then ended VerHagen's day. He was replaced by Warwick Saupold.

He promptly got Andrew McCutchen to strike out.

Bottom 3rd: Pirates 4, Tigers 3

Ian Kinsler led off the bottom half of the third by popping out to first. Mikie Mahtook made up for that first out with a home run to left-center for his second hit of the game.

Justin Upton singled on a line drive over the first baseman's head with one out. Miguel Cabrera had a nice swing on the first pitch he saw, but it was a harmless broken-bat flyout to left. Nick Castellanos struck out swinging to end the inning.

Top 3rd:Pirates 4, Tigers 2

For the second straight inning, the Pirates hit a leadoff double. This time it was Starling Marte into the left field corner. Justin Upton stayed busy as the next batter, Adam Frazier, flew out to short left.

Starling Marte got a head-start to third base, running on a 2-2 pitch as Andrew McCutchen grounded to short for the second out. Marte got to third.

It wouldn't matter as Josh Bell smacked a deep home run over the right field wall. David Freese then beat out an infield single on a nice play by Nick Castellanos, but it was challenged by Brad Ausmus and upheld. Gregory Polanco then struck out swinging.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 2, Pirates 2

After working a full count, James McCann lined out to right field. Andrew Romine struck out on a checked swing that went too far. Jose Iglesias struck out swinging for the game's first 1-2-3 half-inning.

Top 2nd: Tigers 2, Pirates 2

Gregory Polanco led off the second for the pirates with a double down the left field line. Sean Rodriguez promptly drove him in with a single to right in the next at-bat.

Jordy Mercer flew out to left and Chris Stewart popped out to second. Then, on a pickoff attempt at first, Rodriguez was originally called safe, but Brad Ausmus chose to challenge and it was overturned.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 2, Pirates 1

After a strong at-bat against Pirates' ace Gerrit Cole to lead off the bottom half, Ian Kinsler hit a fly ball deep to right, but it was caught right in front of the warning track for out No. 1.

Mikie Mahtook remained red-hot, though, and hit the second pitch he saw up the middle for a single. Justin Upton followed that up with a strikeout. Miguel Cabrera hit a single into center, moving Mahtook into scoring position.

A soft blooper down the right field line off the bat of Nick Castellanos scored both runners as he got all the way to third. Victor Martinez popped out to short to end the inning.

Top 1st: Pirates 1, Tigers 0

Drew VerHagen got his second start of the season.

On the second pitch of the game, Starling Marte hit one hard to center, but Mikie Mahtook ran it down easily. Adam Frazier then tattooed a one-out triple to the left field wall and the next batter, Andrew McCutchen, earned a walk.

Josh Bell hit a sacrifice fly to shallow left as Justin Upton couldn't get Frazier at the plate. David Freese then grounded out to second.

The Tigers will try to return the favor Thursday.

After dropping both games to the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the Tigers will try to sweep their end of a two-game series at Comerica Park on Thursday, First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers cruised behind ace Justin Verlander on Wednesday night, 10-0, halting a four-game slide capped by a pair of losses to the Pirates.

Drew VerHagen (0-1, 5.00 ERA) draws the start for the Tigers. He's making his fourth appearance for Detroit, and second start. He allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks over five innings in his first start, a no-decision in a 5-2 loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

The Pirates will start Gerrit Cole (9-8, 4.00 ERA), who just two seasons ago was a 19-game winner.

PIRATES AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 52-61, fourth place in the American League Central Division, nine games behind the Cleveland Indians, and six games behind a wild-card spot. The Pirates are 56-58, fourth place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs, and 8.5 games behind a wild-card spot.

PIRATES LINEUP

1. Starling Marte, CF

2. Adam Frazier, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Josh Bell, 1B

5. David Freese, 3B

6. Gregory Polanco, RF

7. Sean Rodriguez, 2B

8. Jordy Mercer, SS

9. Chris Stewart, C

SP: Gerrit Cole, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Drew VerHagen, RHP