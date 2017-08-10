Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, right, is congratulated by Detroit Tigers third base coach Dave Clark (25) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Detroit — Mikie Mahtook has settled in and is making the most of his opportunity as the Tigers’ everyday center fielder.

Mahtook looks comfortable at the plate and is hitting .416 (10-for-24) in his last six games.

Mahtook, 27, singled and scored in the first, then homered to left-center on a 1-1 pitch from former All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole in the third to pull the Tigers within 4-3 in a eventual 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

It was Mahtook’s fifth two-hit game during the streak.

“I was just going up there to try to put together a good at-bat,” Mahtook said. “He threw me a first-pitch curveball for a strike (during home run at-bat), then threw me a front-door slider and I was just getting ready for the heater. He throws hard, and he left a slider up and I was able to get the barrel in and hit it out.”

When given his 10-for-24 run numbers, Mahtook said: “I feel good. I don’t really know my numbers. I don’t really pay attention to stats. In my mind if you feel good at the plate, then that’s all that should really matter. Right now I feel great and I’m just trying to put together some good at-bats and get on base and try and help us win.”

Mahtook has career highs in games (76) and at-bats (224) and is hitting .295 with seven homers and 26 RBIs after playing the previous two years in Tampa Bay, hitting .195 in 185 bats last year after blasting nine homers with a .295 average in 105 at-bats in 2015.

He was acquired in a trade this offseason, after the Tigers dealt Cameron Maybin to the Angels.

Mahtook, 27, was confident he could be an everyday center fielder coming out of spring training.

“As a professional athlete you want to play every day, you want to be the starter, that’s your goal, that’s what you want to do,” Mahtook said. “Coming into spring training here I was on a new team, I was feeling everybody out. I knew in my mind that I had the ability to do it and it was just a matter of getting the opportunity, and part of being able to do that and sustaining it is not worrying about numbers and not worrying about the big picture, just kind of focusing on the day-to-day thing.”

Castellanos gets to Cole

Nick Castellanos has enjoyed success against Cole.

Castellanos entered the game with a team-leading .571 (4-for-7) average against Cole, then added to that with a two-run triple in the opening inning, blooping a two-strike pitch down the right-field line. It hit the chalk and Miguel Cabrera scored from first base.

It was Castellanos’ league-leading ninth triple of the season.

However, Cole settled down, giving up just one more run — a home run by Mahtook in the third — to give him his seventh consecutive quality start.

Castellanos finished 2-for-4 and 5-for-9 in the two-game series with the Pirates at Comerica Park. He had entered the series in a 3-for-29 slump over the previous eight games.

Saupold strong again

Tigers right-handed reliever Warwick Saupold did his job to keep his team close, working 3.1 innings of scoreless ball.

Saupold entered after Adam Frazier chased Tigers starter Drew VerHagen with a two-out double in the fourth to open up a 6-3 lead. He struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the inning, then worked the following three innings.

Saupold has had five straight strong outings dating to July 31.

