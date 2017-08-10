Tigers starter Drew VerHagen failed to get out of the fourth inning on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Detroit — The Pittsburgh Pirates roughed up Drew VerHagen to earn a 7-5 victory over the Tigers Thursday afternoon and take the four-game home-and-home series while sending the Tigers 10 games under the .500 mark.

VerHagen was hit hard in the opening inning with leadoff hitter Starling Marte lining out to center before Adam Frazier hit a triple over the head of left fielder Justin Upton, then scoring on a sacrifice fly by Josh Bell.

Bell hit a mammoth two-run homer — his 20th of the season — deep into the right-field seats in the third to open a 4-2 lead, then the Pirates staged a two-out rally to score two more in the top of the fourth and open a 6-3 cushion with Frazier's two-run, opposite field double chasing VerHagen.

VerHagen (0-2) was making his second start in place of last year’s AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, who has been on the disabled list with an elbow injury since Aug. 3. It was the Tigers’ fifth loss in their last six games.

“He seemed to be flat today,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of 26-year-old VerHagen, a fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft. “He’s usually getting ground balls and he wasn’t getting ground balls. His curveball didn’t have its good downward action.”

Ausmus continues to have confidence in VerHagen, feeling his role is as a reliever, not a starter.

“I think Drew VerHagen is a major-league pitcher,” Ausmus said. “I think the debate is whether he’s a starter or a reliever. We’re in a situation where we needed a starter when Fulmer went down and so he was kind of forced into that role.

“I’ve told him I like him in the role out of the bullpen, but he wanted to start and we gave it a shot. He was good in Baltimore (two runs in five innings), but today not as good. I think he has good stuff and I like him as a pitcher.”

The Tigers opened a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when Nicholas Castellanos blooped a two-strike pitch down the right-field line for a two-run triple, scoring Miguel Cabrera from first base.

Mikie Mahtook’s home run pulled the Tigers within 4-3 in the third before Frazier’s two-run double gave the Pirates the 6-3 lead. Frazier only needed a homer to complete the cycle, tripling in the opening inning and singling in the ninth.

VerHagen accepted responsibility for the Pirates' early offensive surge.

“I just struggled to execute pitches today, just kind of one of those days, and I left a lot of balls up and there were a few pitches in particular that hurt me pretty bad, especially that last one with Frazier,” VerHagen said. “At that point it’s still a one-run game and I have to keep us within striking distance. I feel like that game is kind of on me. The offense did a great job and made a good run at it late and if I keep the game closer I think we probably pull that one out. I just didn’t do my job today.

“Across the board I was a little bit erratic. The breaking ball, the break was right on, I just wasn’t throwing them for strikes and the hitters were just taking them straight out of my hand. You could see in their swings and in their body language that they were comfortable in the box. I didn’t do a good job of commanding my pitches and making them uncomfortable.”

The Tigers made things interesting in the ninth, scoring a pair of runs. Victor Martinez greeted Pirates closer Felipe Rivero with an RBI double and James McCann’s ground out scored Castellanos, but pinch hitter John Hicks, who stepped in as the potential tying run, struck out to end the game.

Cole earned his seventh straight quality start to push his record to 10-8 while keeping the Pirates (57-58) in the NL Central race. They entered the day just 3 1/2 games behind the World Series champion Cubs.

“I thought we’d get to Cole early the way it started out, but it was kind of reverse, Cole settled in and they got to VerHagen,” Ausmus said. “He’s a good pitcher and he doesn’t give up too many runs. He has good stuff, has good stuff against right-handed hitters, and after the third inning he threw more strikes.”

Cole entered the game with a 2.61 ERA over his previous six starts. He allowed the Tigers to score three runs and six hits in eight innings, striking out seven while allowing one walk. He threw 102 pitches, 73 for strikes.

Sean Rodriguez also had a big game for the Pirates with an RBI single in the second and a home run off of reliever Edward Mujica in the eighth.

